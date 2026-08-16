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Apartments for sale in Zadar County, Croatia

;
Grad Zadar
47
Zadar
34
Grad Nin
32
Nin
18
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228 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Opcina Preko, Croatia
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2 bedroom apartment
Opcina Preko, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury Fully-Furnished 2-BR Apartment with Sea Views, 476 m² Yard (1/2 Share) & Expansion Po…
$467,398
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2 bedroom apartment in Zaton, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Nestled in Zaton, a charming Mediterranean retreat just fifteen kilometers from Zadar and on…
$898,964
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3 bedroom apartment in Zaton, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
In the peaceful Dalmatian town of Zaton, located only fifteen kilometers from Zadar, lies an…
$961,391
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2 bedroom apartment in Zaton, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
In the peaceful Dalmatian town of Zaton, located only fifteen kilometers from Zadar, lies an…
$425,196
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Apartment in Nin, Croatia
Apartment
Nin, Croatia
НОВОСТРОЙКА 100 м ОТ  МОРЯ город НИН Р анняя стадия строительства . 📍 Тихая локаци…
$294,851
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2 bedroom apartment in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
We are selling an apartment on the first floor of a new building S101C in Privlaka near Zada…
$288,613
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/3
The property is located in the first row by the sea, only ten meters from the shoreline. It …
$729,166
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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2 bedroom apartment in Zaton, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
In the peaceful Dalmatian town of Zaton, located only fifteen kilometers from Zadar, lies an…
$473,609
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3 bedroom apartment in Nin, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 143-6
$302,691
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Experience the finest of Dalmatian living in this exclusive urban villa with only six apartm…
$1,57M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Discover this exceptional penthouse, located in a modern urban villa on one of the most beau…
$743,024
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2 bedroom apartment in Zaton, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Nestled in Zaton, a charming Mediterranean retreat just fifteen kilometers from Zadar and on…
$800,559
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2 bedroom apartment in Zaton, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
In the peaceful Dalmatian town of Zaton, located only fifteen kilometers from Zadar, lies an…
$363,545
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2 bedroom apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Nin, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 143-5
$300,495
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
2 bedroom apartment in Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Opcina Pakostane, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/3
Three-storey residential building with apartments is located in the vicinity of Zadar 800 m …
$383,754
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Zaton, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Nestled in Zaton, a charming Mediterranean retreat just fifteen kilometers from Zadar and on…
$847,307
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3 bedroom apartment in Zaton, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Nestled in Zaton, a charming Mediterranean retreat just fifteen kilometers from Zadar and on…
$2,05M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Welcome to Sukošan Hills, a project that perfectly combines luxury, elegance, and the Medite…
$644,693
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace on the second floor S202 of a new b…
$388,217
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3 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
In one of Zadar’s most exclusive districts, just seventy meters from the sea and in close pr…
$1,97M
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
In one of Zadar’s most exclusive districts, just seventy meters from the sea and in close pr…
$784,891
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3 bedroom apartment in Zaton, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
In the peaceful Dalmatian town of Zaton, located only fifteen kilometers from Zadar, lies an…
$994,579
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1 bedroom apartment in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
In the charming village of Privlaka, just a few minutes' drive from Zadar, lies an exclusive…
$430,401
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kolan, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 86 m²
Discover 3 luxury apartments in Mandre, Pag, just 300 metres from the beach. The modernly de…
$3,066
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 bedroom apartment in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
We are selling an apartment on the first floor S102 of a new building in Privlaka near Zadar…
$286,851
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2 room apartment in Nin, Croatia
2 room apartment
Nin, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Bedroom Apartment in New Building with Pool, Nin, For Sale The apartment consists of: -L…
$441,754
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2 bedroom apartment in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
We are selling an apartment on the first floor of a new building in Privlaka near Zadar, fac…
$299,003
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace on the second floor S201 of a new b…
$404,058
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Multilevel apartments in Nin, Croatia
Multilevel apartments
Nin, Croatia
$648,671
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Apartment in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Apartment
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 2
One-bedroom apartment in a new building, first row to the sea, Sukošan, 58,73 m² NKP Apartme…
$275,681
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Property types in Zadar County

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Zadar County, Croatia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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