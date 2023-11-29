Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Zadar County, Croatia

2 BHK
5
3 BHK
5
72 properties total found
3 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€459,837
3 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, two-room apartment with a total net area of ​​71.76 m2, in a tourist co…
€401,878
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, one-room apartment with a total net area of ​​46.27 m2, in a tourist co…
€247,523
4 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, two-room apartment with a total net area of ​​101.90 m2, in a tourist c…
€545,138
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, one-bedroom apartment with a total net area of ​​48.86 m2, in a tourist…
€249,179
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€233,791
2 room apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Sveti Filip i Jakov, two-room apartment with a total net area of ​​62.83 m2, in a tourist co…
€351,853
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 4
ID CODE: 19672
€256,500
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4 room apartment
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13707 Zadar, Privlaka A luxurious four-room apartment with a total a…
€660,000
4 room apartment in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4 room apartment
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13710 Zadar, Privlaka A luxurious four-room apartment with a total g…
€600,000
4 room apartment in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4 room apartment
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13708 Zadar, Privlaka A luxurious four-room apartment with a total a…
€660,000
4 room apartment in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
4 room apartment
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13709 Zadar, Privlaka A luxurious four-room apartment with a total g…
€570,000
3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13703 Zadar, Borik Newly renovated three-room apartment with a net u…
€370,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with sea view in Ugljan, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with sea view
Ugljan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
ZADAR, UGLJAN - Furnished apartment near the sea, A1 An apartment for sale on the ground f…
€509,143
Leave a request
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
ISLAND OF PAG, POVLJANA - Quality apartments under construction The island of Pag is locat…
€158,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system in Mandre, Croatia
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system
Mandre, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
ISLAND OF PAG, MANDRE - luxury 3s + db apartment in an exclusive new building We are selli…
€460,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kozino, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, KOŽINO - Apartment in a beautiful villa with pool Only 5 kilometers from Zadar is t…
€230,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, MOCIRE - Luxury apartment with a garden in a new building Zadar is both an atmosphe…
€295,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system in Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system
Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
PAG-POVLJANA ISLAND excellent 3 bedroom apartment in an exclusive location For sale is thi…
€495,000
4 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Zaton, Croatia
4 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
ZADAR, CENTER - Luxury penthouse in an exclusive location A luxury penthouse is for sale l…
€2,00M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, PRIVLAKA - Luxury penthouse with roof terrace by the sea Beautiful luxury penthouse …
€320,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Zaton, Croatia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
ZADAR, NIN Luxurious apartment 100 meters from the sea! We are selling a beautiful luxury …
€296,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system in Mandre, Croatia
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with surveillance security system
Mandre, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
ISLAND OF PAG, MANDRE - top 1s + db under construction by a well-known investor High quali…
€210,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, PENINSULA - Apartment with an artistic signature in the center An artistic apartmen…
€310,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Kozino, Croatia
2 room apartment with sea view
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
ZADAR, PETRČANE - Apartment in a new building, ground floor Apartment for sale in Petrčane…
€285,000
3 room apartment in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13576 Bibinje Three-room apartment with a total gross floor area of …
€220,000
3 room apartment in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13577 Bibinje Three-room apartment with a total gross floor area of …
€220,000
3 room apartment in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13578 Bibinje Three-room apartment with a total gross floor area of …
€230,000
3 room apartment in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13579 Bibinje A three-room apartment with a total gross floor area o…
€275,000
3 room apartment in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13580 Bibinje A three-room apartment with a total gross floor area o…
€275,000
Properties features in Zadar County, Croatia

