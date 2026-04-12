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Penthouses for sale in Zadar County, Croatia

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18 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
In the charming location of Privlaka, just a few minutes' drive from Zadar, an exclusive pro…
$735,085
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
We present a new modern project in Sukošan – your oasis of peace and comfort on the beautifu…
$1,26M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
$425,992
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace on the second floor S203 of a new b…
$388,217
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
In Zaton, a peaceful Dalmatian location just 15 kilometers from Zadar, an exclusive urban vi…
$1,97M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
We present a new modern project in Sukošan – your oasis of peace and comfort on the beautifu…
$1,26M
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International Property Alerts
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
In Zaton, a peaceful Dalmatian location just 15 kilometers from Zadar, an exclusive urban vi…
$1,97M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace on the second floor S202 of a new b…
$388,217
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
In Zaton, a peaceful Dalmatian location just 15 kilometers from Zadar, there is an exclusive…
$2,03M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
In Zaton, a peaceful Dalmatian location just 15 kilometers from Zadar, an exclusive urban vi…
$1,97M
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Close
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Languages
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
In Zaton, a peaceful Dalmatian location just 15 kilometers from Zadar, there is an exclusive…
$2,03M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace on the second floor S201 of a new b…
$404,058
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
In the charming location of Privlaka, just a few minutes' drive from Zadar, an exclusive pro…
$735,085
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Close
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Welcome to Sukošan Hills, a project that perfectly combines luxury, elegance, and the Medite…
$644,693
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 405 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Sukošan Hills, a project that perfectly combines luxury, elegance, and the Medite…
$1,26M
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Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
We present a new modern project in Sukošan – your oasis of peace and comfort on the beautifu…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Zaton, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Zaton, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
In Zaton, a peaceful Dalmatian location just 15 kilometers from Zadar, there is an exclusive…
$2,03M
Leave a request
Close
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Opcina Privlaka, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
In the charming location of Privlaka, just a few minutes' drive from Zadar, an exclusive pro…
$735,085
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English

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