Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zadar County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Zadar County, Croatia

Grad Zadar
40
Zadar
28
Pag
15
Grad Nin
14
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Utilities: Water supply, Electricity, Waterworks, heating, cooling…
$404,183
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Opcina Razanac, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Opcina Razanac, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/3
Luxury apartment fully equipped with custom-made furniture, including kitchen, living room a…
$581,400
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/3
MODERN APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN SUKOŠAN, CROATIA. Luxurious apartments in a new building 60 me…
$474,036
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Opcina Razanac, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Opcina Razanac, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/3
Luxury apartment fully equipped with custom-made furniture, including kitchen, living room a…
$346,560
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Zadar County

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Zadar County, Croatia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go