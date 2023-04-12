UAE
Hotels for sale in Valencian Community, Spain
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
14 bath
1 063 m²
€ 1,700,000
Investment project for sale, aparthotel near the center of Alicante ! The area of the plot i…
Hotel
Alicante, Spain
750 m²
€ 4,000,000
Hotel for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 750.00 m2 consists of 1 roo…
Hotel 15 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 000 m²
€ 12,000,000
Hotel for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 3000.00 m2, a plot of 17400 m…
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
€ 3,800,000
Hotel for sale in Benidorm in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of 1 rooms…
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
1 400 m²
€ 3,950,000
DescriptionHotel 2* in Benidorm, Spain – 3.95 million €!Consists of 41 rooms.5 floors, resta…
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
35 bath
6 275 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 10,790,000
Amazing place! The sea coast is a few steps away and the developed infrastructure of the cit…
Hotel
Aspe, Spain
1 000 m²
€ 1,750,000
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
Hotel 18 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
18 bath
1 433 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,055,000
We bring to your attention a profitable investment offer on the entire Costa Blanca and a re…
Hotel 7 bathrooms
Calp, Spain
7 bath
160 m²
€ 470,000
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
450 m²
€ 1,350,000
DescriptionNew Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – 1.35 million €, 8.11% profitability!Location…
Hotel 163 rooms
Orihuela, Spain
163 Number of rooms
€ 9,000,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 * a few meters from the beach URGENT SALE Excellent active hotel 4…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 2,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 * in 5 min from the promenade Hotel 5 walk from the beach and prom…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 2,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with indoor pool The hotel is within walking distance of the beach a…
Hotel
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 700 m²
€ 2,725,000
Spain Costa Maresme (province of Barcelona) Hotel with a garden. The area of the hotel is 27…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
2 277 m²
€ 3,045,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** 450m from the beach. The area of the hotel is 2277 m2: 3 floor…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 3,150,000
Spain Costa Brava Lloret de Mar Hotel 3 * next to. Lloret de Mar Hotel surrounded by mountai…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
4 490 m²
€ 4,600,000
Spain Costa Brava Girona Girona Empuriabrava Hotel - an old fortress Hotel in the style of t…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
1 278 m²
€ 2,800,000
Spain Girona University Hotel-estate with a thermal source A beautiful boutique hotel with a…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 2,700,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel in the tourist town of Hotel 1 * just 200m from the beach in one of …
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
560 m²
€ 3,150,000
Spain Costa Brava Girona Elite Hotel-Study Unique facility - a small luxury hotel-estate in …
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 1,400,000
Spain Costa Brava Apart Hotel 200m from the beach Cozy apart-hotel 2 ** just 200m from the b…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 2,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel on the first line from the sea Beach hotel on the first line from th…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 1,300,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel near the sea and golf club Small cozy hotel in the city on the north…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
3 350 m²
€ 15,000,000
Spain Costa Dorada Hotel 4 **** on the first line from the sea Beautiful popular hotel 4 ***…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 7,500,000
Spain Costa Blanca Aparthotel is just 50m from the beach Cozy Aparthotel on the second line …
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 4,000,000
Spain Costa Dorada Hotel 4 **** on the first line from the sea Beautiful hotel 4 **** on the…
Hotel
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
4 000 m²
€ 4,000,000
Spain Costa del Sol Hotel 4 **** in the Andalusian style Very beautiful hotel 4 **** in the …
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
2 000 m²
€ 3,000,000
Spain Costa Blanca Hotel 2 ** with tennis courts Sports hotel 2.5 km from the beach in one o…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
1 800 m²
€ 2,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel with patio Hotel 1 * in the center of one of the most popular touris…
Hotel
Orihuela, Spain
€ 6,500,000
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** on the first line Magnificent hotel 3 *** in excellent conditi…
Search using the map