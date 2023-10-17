Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Benidorm, Spain

Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 840 m²
DescriptionSale of a new 3* boutique hotel in Spain 2.8 million euros 7% profitability.Locat…
€2,80M
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with private pool in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with private pool
Benidorm, Spain
Hotel for sale in Benidorm in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of 1 rooms…
€3,80M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with heating in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with heating
Benidorm, Spain
Area 1 400 m²
DescriptionHotel 2* in Benidorm, Spain – 3.95 million €!Consists of 41 rooms.5 floors, resta…
€3,95M
Hotel with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 450 m²
DescriptionNew Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – 1.35 million €, 8.11% profitability!Location…
€1,45M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 26 600 m²
Description4* Hotel under construction with 312 rooms on the very seashore in Spain: 50 mill…
€50,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 1 085 m²
DescriptionNew 3 * Hotel in the center of Benidorm, € 2.85 million, 7.55% profitability.Hote…
€2,85M
