Hotels for sale in Benidorm, Spain

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Hotels in Benidorm, Spain

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3 properties total found
Sale of 2★ Hotel in Benidorm Old Town – €4,600,000 in Benidorm, Spain
Sale of 2★ Hotel in Benidorm Old Town – €4,600,000
Benidorm, Spain
Sale of 2★ Hotel in Benidorm Old Town – €4,600,000 • Location: the hotel is located in th…
$5,39M
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Hotel in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 50
Bathrooms count 50
Very central hotel for sale in Benidorm. It´s surrounded by all kinds of services. Good aver…
$2,50M
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Hotel 5 851 m² in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel 5 851 m²
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 118
Bathrooms count 118
Area 5 851 m²
Hotel for sale in Benidorm with more than 100 rooms. It´s very well located, just 200 metres…
$12,60M
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