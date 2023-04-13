Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Catalonia, Spain

40 properties total found
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
1 386 m²
€ 880,000
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. Located on the ground floo…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
347 m²
€ 799,000
Commercial premises for repairs in the very center of Barcelona City - Eixample district. T…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
830 m²
€ 975,000
Commercial premises for repairs in the very center of Barcelona - Eixample district o…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
474 m²
€ 1,250,000
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. On the central avenue of t…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
240 m²
€ 765,000
Commercial premises in the elite area of Sant Gervasi, Barcelona. The total area of 240 sq…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
168 m²
€ 1,050,000
Commercial premises in the elite area of Barcelona - Bonanova, Sant Gervasi. Located on the…
Office 2 roomsin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Office 2 rooms
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 1 Floor
€ 215,000
For sale a small cozy office of 40 m2 in a house located on the first line of the sea in the…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
275 m²
€ 480,000
Commercial premises in the elite area of Barcelona - Sant Gervasi. Total area 275 sq. Fasad…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
514 m²
€ 1,000,000
Commercial premises in the Eixample district of Barcelona. Total area 514 sq.m. on two floo…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
70 m²
€ 333,550
Commercial premises in the Eschample area, Sant Antoni area in Barcelona. Total area 70 m2.…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
35 m²
€ 278,450
Commercial premises in the Eixample Eskerra area, Sant Antoni area in Barcelona. Great loca…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
58 m²
€ 250,000
Commercial premises in the Raval district of Barcelona. Facade 8 meters. Total area 58 m.kv…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
178 m²
€ 1,700,000
Commercial premises in Blanes on the coast of Costa Brava. Total area 1102 m.kv. on 2 floor…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
130 m²
€ 850,000
Commercial premises in the Ginardo district of Bar elephant. Located on the square on…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
326 m²
€ 950,000
Object by reduced I value the old price 1,250,00 0 Euro. Commercial premises in the E…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
186 m²
€ 600,000
Commercial premises in Sant Jervasi district of Barse glonass. Total area 186 mqv. Cur…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
140 m²
€ 460,000
Commercial premises in the Eshample district of Bars elon. a couple of blocks from me…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
105 m²
€ 1,600,000
Commercial premises in the Sants Montjuik district of Barcelona. Located on the central high…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
655 m²
€ 580,000
Commercial premises for repair in Les Corts district of Barcelona. The total area is 655 mq.…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
475 m²
€ 450,000
Commercial premises for repair in Eshample Escerra district of Bars Total area 47 5 m…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
228 m²
€ 800,000
Commercial space on the central highway in the Gracia district of Barcelona. The total area …
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
27 m²
€ 212,000
Commercial premises in the Eshample Escerra district of Barse line. Located on the cor…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
219 m²
€ 820,000
Commercial space with ideal location in the Eshample district of Barcelona. A few blocks fro…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
297 m²
€ 1,150,000
Commercial space on the ground floor in the Ginardo district of Barselo n. angular room …
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
189 m²
€ 349,000
Commercial premises in the Eshample district of Barcelona Opposite the pedestrian crossing …
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
290 m²
€ 600,000
Commercial space in Dret Eshample one block from Diagonal Avenue and a 2 minute walk from Ve…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
254 m²
€ 690,000
The commercial room in the Les Korts district on Diagonal Avenue and an entrance from Fra Lu…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
500 m²
€ 1,300,000
The commercial room on the first floor near Eshample the cities of Barcelona. Total area is …
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
1 740 m²
€ 900,000
The commercial room in the district of Ospitalet de Yobregat of the city of Barcelona. It is…
Officein Barcelona, Spain
Office
Barcelona, Spain
400 m²
€ 1,400,000
The commercial room around Sant' Antoni of the city of Barcelona. One of the main highways o…

