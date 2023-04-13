UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Catalonia
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Catalonia, Spain
Moianes
11
Lower Empordà
2
Anoia
1
Lloret de Mar
1
Ribera d Ebre
1
Sant Antoni
1
Sant Antoni de Calonge
1
Selva
1
Hotel
Clear all
81 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 19,000,000
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, € 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 4,750,000
Description2* Hotel in the center of Barcelona, 4.75 million €, 5.5% profitability!Locatio…
Hotel
Costa del Maresme, Spain
2 732 m²
€ 5,000,000
Hotel 3 stars 200 meters from the sea in Canet de Mar on the Costa Maresme. The hotel is in…
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
5 175 m²
€ 7,500,000
Hotel 4 stars in the second line of the sea in the city of Lloret de Mar on the coast of Co…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
891 m²
€ 5,500,000
Hotel 2 stars in the immediate vicinity of the Cathedral of the Holy Family in Barcelona. O…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
la Pera, Spain
523 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
House area & Ndash; 523 m2. Land area & ndash; 769 m2. bedroom. 5 bathroom + toilet. This …
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
261 m²
€ 1,350,000
Hostel in the Sants Montjuic area, within walking distance of Sants Train Station. Total ar…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
270 m²
€ 750,000
Hostel in La Salute - Gracia of Barcelona. Total area 270 m.sq. The last major reform…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
273 m²
€ 1,070,000
Hostel in the Sants Montjuic area in the immediate vicinity of the Palau Sany Jordi. Total …
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
8 000 m²
€ 18,500,000
Hotel 5 stars in the city of Lloret de Mar, 80 meters from Fenals Beach. It offers spacious…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
2 500 m²
€ 2,950,000
Spain Ancient Manor of the Manor of the Manor in the style of the XIV century in the city of…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
4 736 m²
€ 27,000,000
Spain. Barcelona 4 * hotel in Barcelona City Hotel 4 * in Barcelona near the city center, cl…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
€ 27,300,000
Spain Barcelona 4 * Business Hotel in Barcelona 4 * Barcelona City Business Hotel. The hotel…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
€ 26,000,000
Spain Barcelona Hotel 3 * in Barcelona ( Eixample ) Awesome 3 *** hotel in the tourist centr…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
3 800 m²
€ 23,700,000
Spain Barcelona Hotel 3 **** in the center of Barcelona Hotel 3 *** in the center of Barcelo…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
€ 7,000,000
Spain Barcelona Hotel 3 * next to Paseo de Gracia Small cozy hotel 3 *** in the center of Ba…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
1 525 m²
€ 6,200,000
Spain Barcelona Hotel 2 ** in the Eixample district City tourist hotel 2 ** in the historic …
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
5 300 m²
€ 22,500,000
Spain Barcelona Large building in the center under the 4-5 * Hotel Large 7-story building in…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
4 789 m²
€ 14,000,000
Spain Barcelona Building in the center of the Great Building in the very center of Barcelona…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
€ 23,000,000
Spain.Barcelona Hotel 3 *** - the center of Barcelona. An excellent hotel 3 *** in the "Gold…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
660 m²
€ 1,800,000
Spain Barcelona Elite Apart Hotel in the center of Barcelona Residential building with luxur…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
4 785 m²
€ 23,000,000
Spain Barcelona Hotel 4 ***** near Plaza de España New modern stunning successfully operatin…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
€ 5,500,000
Spain Barcelona Hotel 4 **** next to Plaza España New modern hotel 4 **** next to Plaza Plaz…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
100 m²
€ 790,000
Spain Barcelona Apartment-Hotel in the center of Barcelona Beautiful apartment in the center…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
435 m²
€ 1,350,000
Spain. Barcelona Hostel in the Gracia Hostel district in the center of Barcelona, next to Gr…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
2 824 m²
€ 5,800,000
Spain. Barcelona Income House and Hotel Offer for Investors. Subject of sale: a beautiful bu…
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
€ 12,500,000
Spain Barcelona Hotel on 1 line A large operating hotel on the first line from the beach in …
Hotel
Ginestar, Spain
11 200 m²
€ 10,000,000
DescriptionApart Hotel 3 * on the first sealine in Spain, 10 million €, 6% profitability.Loc…
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
3 490 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,650,000
A unique complex for sale, which includes a mini-hotel with a restaurant, as well as a moder…
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
1 915 m²
€ 8,000,000
DescriptionGreat Christmas offer: 3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, 8 million euros, 5% …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Catalonia, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map