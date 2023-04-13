Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Catalonia, Spain

Moianes
11
Lower Empordà
2
Anoia
1
Lloret de Mar
1
Ribera d Ebre
1
Sant Antoni
1
Sant Antoni de Calonge
1
Selva
1
81 property total found
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 19,000,000
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​€ 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
€ 4,750,000
Description2* Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​4.75 million €, 5.5% profitability!Locatio…
Hotelin Costa del Maresme, Spain
Hotel
Costa del Maresme, Spain
2 732 m²
€ 5,000,000
Hotel 3 stars 200 meters from the sea in Canet de Mar on the Costa Maresme. The hotel is in…
Hotelin Costa Brava, Spain
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
5 175 m²
€ 7,500,000
Hotel 4 stars in the second line of the sea in the city of Lloret de Mar on the coast of Co…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
891 m²
€ 5,500,000
Hotel 2 stars in the immediate vicinity of the Cathedral of the Holy Family in Barcelona. O…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin la Pera, Spain
Hotel 5 bedrooms
la Pera, Spain
523 m² Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
House area & Ndash; 523 m2. Land area & ndash; 769 m2. bedroom. 5 bathroom + toilet. This …
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
261 m²
€ 1,350,000
Hostel in the Sants Montjuic area, within walking distance of Sants Train Station. Total ar…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
270 m²
€ 750,000
Hostel in La Salute - Gracia of Barcelona. Total area 270 m.sq. The last major reform…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
273 m²
€ 1,070,000
Hostel in the Sants Montjuic area in the immediate vicinity of the Palau Sany Jordi. Total …
Hotelin Costa Brava, Spain
Hotel
Costa Brava, Spain
8 000 m²
€ 18,500,000
Hotel 5 stars in the city of Lloret de Mar, 80 meters from Fenals Beach. It offers spacious…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
2 500 m²
€ 2,950,000
Spain Ancient Manor of the Manor of the Manor in the style of the XIV century in the city of…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
4 736 m²
€ 27,000,000
Spain. Barcelona 4 * hotel in Barcelona City Hotel 4 * in Barcelona near the city center, cl…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
€ 27,300,000
Spain Barcelona 4 * Business Hotel in Barcelona 4 * Barcelona City Business Hotel. The hotel…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
€ 26,000,000
Spain Barcelona Hotel 3 * in Barcelona ( Eixample ) Awesome 3 *** hotel in the tourist centr…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
3 800 m²
€ 23,700,000
Spain Barcelona Hotel 3 **** in the center of Barcelona Hotel 3 *** in the center of Barcelo…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
€ 7,000,000
Spain Barcelona Hotel 3 * next to Paseo de Gracia Small cozy hotel 3 *** in the center of Ba…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
1 525 m²
€ 6,200,000
Spain Barcelona Hotel 2 ** in the Eixample district City tourist hotel 2 ** in the historic …
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
5 300 m²
€ 22,500,000
Spain Barcelona Large building in the center under the 4-5 * Hotel Large 7-story building in…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
4 789 m²
€ 14,000,000
Spain Barcelona Building in the center of the Great Building in the very center of Barcelona…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
€ 23,000,000
Spain.Barcelona Hotel 3 *** - the center of Barcelona. An excellent hotel 3 *** in the "Gold…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
660 m²
€ 1,800,000
Spain Barcelona Elite Apart Hotel in the center of Barcelona Residential building with luxur…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
4 785 m²
€ 23,000,000
Spain Barcelona Hotel 4 ***** near Plaza de España New modern stunning successfully operatin…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
€ 5,500,000
Spain Barcelona Hotel 4 **** next to Plaza España New modern hotel 4 **** next to Plaza Plaz…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
100 m²
€ 790,000
Spain Barcelona Apartment-Hotel in the center of Barcelona Beautiful apartment in the center…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
435 m²
€ 1,350,000
Spain. Barcelona Hostel in the Gracia Hostel district in the center of Barcelona, next to Gr…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
2 824 m²
€ 5,800,000
Spain. Barcelona Income House and Hotel Offer for Investors. Subject of sale: a beautiful bu…
Hotelin Barcelona, Spain
Hotel
Barcelona, Spain
€ 12,500,000
Spain Barcelona Hotel on 1 line A large operating hotel on the first line from the beach in …
Hotelin Ginestar, Spain
Hotel
Ginestar, Spain
11 200 m²
€ 10,000,000
DescriptionApart Hotel 3 * on the first sealine in Spain, 10 million €, 6% profitability.Loc…
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
3 490 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,650,000
A unique complex for sale, which includes a mini-hotel with a restaurant, as well as a moder…
Hotelin Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
1 915 m²
€ 8,000,000
DescriptionGreat Christmas offer: 3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, 8 million euros, 5% …

