Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Commercial real estate in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
632 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 000 m²
€ 2,200,000
Offered for sale hotel complex with an area of 4000 sq.m. with 95 rooms. The property is loc…
Hotel 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
A hotel unit of 4000 sqm consisting of 95 rooms is available for sale.The property is locate…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 100 m²
€ 2,000,000
Commercial premises for sale consisting of: Basement: 100 m2 First floor: 700 m2 Loft: 300 m2
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Commercial space for sale in a prominent location consisting of the following: Basement: 100…
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
2 one bdr apartments of 77 sq.m. (gross), located in the 4th floor of a building in the cent…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 700,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 600,000
Commercial premises for sale ( former gas station ) with an area of 450 sq.m. It also includ…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 400,000
Commercial premises located in the center of Thessaloniki, near the building of the Court, a…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 770 m²
€ 900,000
Three commercial premises with a total area of 1770 square meters are for sale.m with a plot…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
330 m²
€ 330,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
700 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale building with an area of 700 square meters.m. on a plot of 780 square meters.m. in …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
525 m²
€ 590,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
900 m²
€ 900,000
For sale business premises fully equipped with a total area of 900 square meters.m. in the c…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
280 m²
€ 310,000
a store with an apartment with a total area of 280 sq.m. The store is located on the ground …
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
850 m²
€ 750,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
€ 1,300,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
460 m²
€ 480,000
Commercial premises for sale 460 square meters.m. with a plot of 1100 square meters.m. in Panorama
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
160 m²
€ 300,000
For sale business with an area of 160 sq.m in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The facility has a b…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale 50% of the listed building in the center of Thessaloniki. It consists of a store of…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
270 m²
€ 400,000
A townhouse of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki was put up for sale, the construction of which was m…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
454 m²
€ 990,000
For sale is a commercial premises of 454 sq.m., located in the Ippokratio area of Thessaloni…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
770 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale is a building in the center of Thessaloniki, with a total area of 770 sq.m. (togeth…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 650 m²
€ 1,700,000
It is offered for sale a commercial building, thanks to its central location, real estate wi…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
950 m²
€ 1,300,000
It is offered for sale a commercial building, thanks to its central location, real estate wi…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 662 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale is an industrial building of 3.662 sq.m, located on a plot of 7.354 sq.m in the ind…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
526 m²
€ 720,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 800 m²
€ 1,650,000
Commercial real estate located in Thessaloniki, in the Diavata region, is for sale. The enti…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
455 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale 455 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The building consists of a basement of 150 square meters,…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 700,000
For sale building with an area of 600 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The object has a fireplace. The …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 945 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale building with an area of 2945 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The property is for sale furnished
