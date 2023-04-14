UAE
Commercial real estate in Polygyros, Greece
43 properties total found
Hotel
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 m²
€ 2,000,000
Property Code: HPS3788 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €2.000.000 . This 1 sq. m. fu…
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
26 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
-1 Floor
€ 4,500,000
The hotel consists of 26 rooms: 12 of them offer direct sea views ( sea views ) and 14 rooms…
Hotel 49 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
49 Number of rooms
5 500 m²
-1 Floor
€ 3,000,000
Hotel complex for sale on the Chalcidite coat. The complex consists of 4 buildings on an are…
Hotel
Metamorfosi, Greece
210 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Hotel
Metamorfosi, Greece
210 m²
€ 1,000,000
Property Code: HPS3201 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €1.000.000. This 210 sq. m. H…
Commercial real estate
Taxiarchis, Greece
6 bath
593 m²
€ 1,275,000
Property Code: HPS926 - Building FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €1.275.000. This 593 s…
Hotel 49 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
49 bath
5 500 m²
€ 3,000,000
Property Code: HPS137 - Hotel FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for €3.000.000 . This …
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 000 m²
€ 4,500,000
Property Code: HPS63 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Center for €4.500.000 . This 1000 sq. m. …
Commercial real estate
Vatopedi, Greece
12 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale business of 450 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea, the forest op…
Commercial
Polygyros, Greece
7 bath
488 m²
€ 2,500,000
Property Code: 3-461 - Building FOR SALE in Poligiros Center for €2.500.000 . This 488 sq. m…
Commercial 1 bedroom
Agios Prodromos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace, air conditioning, he…
Hotel 1 room
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level
Hotel 1 room
Psakoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
We offer for sale a hotel of 800sq.m located in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The property …
Commercial 1 room
Agios Prodromos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 370,000
For sale business of 380 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Commercial 1 room
Agios Prodromos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale : building for business purposes, total area 5230 square meters, in a suburb of T…
Commercial 1 room
gerakine, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale a 3-storey commercial property, it is located in the peninsula of Sithonia, Halkidi…
Commercial 1 room
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
There is offered an office place of area 50 sq.m. in the area of Halkidiki for 80.000 euros.…
Commercial 1 room
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
A business of area 100 sq.m. is offered for sale in the area of Halkidiki. The store consist…
Commercial 1 room
Olynthos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale business of 2115 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Hotel 1 room
gerakine, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale a 2-level building located opposite a famous 5-star hotel in the peninsula Sithonia…
Commercial 1 room
gerakine, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale a commercial property of 83sq.m, it is located in the city centre, opposite the reg…
Commercial 1 room
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale business of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The owners will be le…
Commercial 1 room
Olynthos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
For sale a three-storey commercial property of 300sq.m, between Sithonia and Cassandra suita…
Commercial 3 rooms
Vatopedi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale a residential complex of 4 maisonettes on the peninsula of Sithonia, Halkidiki. The…
Commercial 1 room
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale business of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from …
Commercial 1 room
Taxiarchis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale business of 580 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. A view of the forest opens up fr…
Commercial 1 room
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale business of 182 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the f…
Hotel 1 room
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale a complex of apartments of 240 sq m in Sithonia. The complex consists of 5 apartmen…
Hotel 1 room
Vatopedi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale is a complex of apartments with an area of 363 sq.m. The complex consists of six ap…
Commercial 1 room
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
Center of PoligirosShop and two apartments with total area of 240 sq.m.This property can be …
