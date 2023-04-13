Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia

Commercial real estate in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Katerini
140
Kallithea
20
Korinos
19
demos diou - olympou
16
Karitsa
7
Peristasi
7
287 properties total found
Commercial 1 roomin Peristasi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale business of 50 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is air conditioning and heating
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
470 m²
€ 430,000
It offers 50% of the commercial building located at the central highway leading to the popul…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
141 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale business of 141 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer magnificent views of…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 900,000
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
565 m²
€ 1,000,000
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
426 m²
€ 430,000
For sale business of 426 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The property is for sale furn…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
195 m²
€ 300,000
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
390 m²
€ 450,000
Business for sale, 3 identical cottages in the Olympic Riviera region. Three-story cottages …
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
585 m²
€ 320,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 100 m²
€ 680,000
For sale hotel in the resort village of Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel has 36 studio…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
530 m²
€ 400,000
For sale building in the city of Katerina. The object consists of a commercial premises occu…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 650,000
For sale business cafe-bar located in the center of the resort village of Olympic Riviera. T…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
420 m²
€ 630,000
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 650,000
For sale a four-story building with a total area of 450 sq.m in the city of Katerina. On the…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
480 m²
€ 330,000
For sale a commercial building consisting of three floors with a total built area of 480 sq.…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 220 m²
€ 1,000,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 1,100,000
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera region. The three-star hotel owns an area of 600 sq.m.…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
960 m²
€ 430,000
Commercial building for sale in a suburban area of. Katerina. The building consists of 4 flo…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
700 m²
€ 380,000
Commercial building for sale with a total area of 700 sq.m. The object consists of 5 autonom…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
180 m²
€ 350,000
A finished business cafe-bar is for sale in the tourist foothill town of the Olympic Riviera…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
730 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale hotel in the popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel owns 16 f…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
450 m²
€ 450,000
For sale is a two-story commercial premises with a total area of 450 sq.m in the city of Kat…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 100 m²
€ 550,000
For sale business consisting of 7 independent cottages at the construction stage. Cottages a…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 700,000
For sale four-story hotel, the total area of the hotel is 600 sq.m. On the ground floor ther…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
300 m²
€ 650,000
Business for sale in the center of Katerina. The three-story building owns an area of 300 sq…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
650 m²
€ 780,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 603 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel on the first coastline in the Olympic Riviera region. The hotel consists of 3…
Commercialin Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
350 m²
€ 360,000
Business for sale on the first coastline of a tourist village. The total area of the buildin…
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 550,000
Hotelin Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
730 m²
€ 730,000
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera region. The hotel owns a total area of 730 sq.m. The f…

Properties features in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
