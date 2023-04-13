UAE
Greece
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Commercial real estate in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece
287 properties total found
Commercial 1 room
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale business of 50 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is air conditioning and heating
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
470 m²
€ 430,000
It offers 50% of the commercial building located at the central highway leading to the popul…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
141 m²
€ 1,200,000
For sale business of 141 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer magnificent views of…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 900,000
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
565 m²
€ 1,000,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
426 m²
€ 430,000
For sale business of 426 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The property is for sale furn…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
195 m²
€ 300,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
390 m²
€ 450,000
Business for sale, 3 identical cottages in the Olympic Riviera region. Three-story cottages …
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
585 m²
€ 320,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 100 m²
€ 680,000
For sale hotel in the resort village of Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel has 36 studio…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
530 m²
€ 400,000
For sale building in the city of Katerina. The object consists of a commercial premises occu…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 650,000
For sale business cafe-bar located in the center of the resort village of Olympic Riviera. T…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
420 m²
€ 630,000
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 650,000
For sale a four-story building with a total area of 450 sq.m in the city of Katerina. On the…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
480 m²
€ 330,000
For sale a commercial building consisting of three floors with a total built area of 480 sq.…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 220 m²
€ 1,000,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 1,100,000
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera region. The three-star hotel owns an area of 600 sq.m.…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
960 m²
€ 430,000
Commercial building for sale in a suburban area of. Katerina. The building consists of 4 flo…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
700 m²
€ 380,000
Commercial building for sale with a total area of 700 sq.m. The object consists of 5 autonom…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
180 m²
€ 350,000
A finished business cafe-bar is for sale in the tourist foothill town of the Olympic Riviera…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
730 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale hotel in the popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. The three-story hotel owns 16 f…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
450 m²
€ 450,000
For sale is a two-story commercial premises with a total area of 450 sq.m in the city of Kat…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 100 m²
€ 550,000
For sale business consisting of 7 independent cottages at the construction stage. Cottages a…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
€ 700,000
For sale four-story hotel, the total area of the hotel is 600 sq.m. On the ground floor ther…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
300 m²
€ 650,000
Business for sale in the center of Katerina. The three-story building owns an area of 300 sq…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
650 m²
€ 780,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 603 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel on the first coastline in the Olympic Riviera region. The hotel consists of 3…
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
350 m²
€ 360,000
Business for sale on the first coastline of a tourist village. The total area of the buildin…
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
€ 550,000
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
730 m²
€ 730,000
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera region. The hotel owns a total area of 730 sq.m. The f…
