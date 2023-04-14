Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

33 properties total found
Shopin Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop with a mezzanine level in an excellent location in Agia Triada Quarter of Limassol Muni…
Shopin demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Shop
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Shopin Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Ground floor shop with a basement in Agia Zoni in Limassol, close to all amenities and servi…
Shopin Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop with mezzanine in Neapolis in Limassol, close to all amenities and services s…
Shopin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Shop
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop for sale on a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding contem…
Shopin Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial shop/office in Agia Zoni, Limassol.It has 117 sq.m. covered areas and 2 toilets…
Shopin demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Shop
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
One-of-a-kind opportunity located in the heart of Limassol, close to highway and all main ro…
Shopin Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop/office for sale in an exellent location within walking distance to the beach and…
Shopin Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
An excellent opportunity for having a ground floor office/shop to start your own business or…
Shopin Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Ground floor shop with internal covered area 110 sq.m.Located in the city center of Limassol…
Shopin Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Only Business for sale, the building is rented:was established in 2018, on one of the busies…
Shopin demos kato polemidion, Cyprus
Shop
demos kato polemidion, Cyprus
Price on request
This unique brand new modern building has a very good positioning and visibility and is loca…
Shopin Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 86,000
The property is a store with a mezzanine within a complex, in the parish of Ayia Napa of the…
Shopin demos kato polemidion, Cyprus
Shop
demos kato polemidion, Cyprus
Price on request
New project in Limassol, which is under construction. The project is located in Kato Po…
Shopin Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 1,200,000
This property consists of 5 shops located in the very heart of the city of Limassol Enaerios…
Shopin koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
€ 350,000
Lovely 2 Floors Fully furnished Air-conditioned shop for sale.  55sq meters covered are…
Shopin demos kato polemidion, Cyprus
Shop
demos kato polemidion, Cyprus
€ 500,000
Covered area 186m²Ground floor3 combine unitsCorner showroomParkingStorage2 WCMezzanine
Shopin Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 1,750,000
Located in heart of Limassol's city center, this commercial building in now available for sa…
Shopin Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Ground floor shop208m2 in total, 9.5 meters street frontagePlease note that the property was…
Shopin Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Shop
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
We are pleased to present you this great shop with sea view for sale.The shop is perfectly l…
Shopin Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
€ 390,000
Exclusive shop faced on the main road  in city center ,  a modern commercial …
Shopin koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Price on request
Beautiful Ready Modern Restaurant/Bar on a  PRIME KEY LOCATION !!Modern Desig…
Shopin Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
€ 420,000
Lovely shop in a busy street and easy access. The shop internaly is 120 m2 and has a covered…
Shopin Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
€ 758,000
Two Shops connected into a large oneOn the main avenueTwo Parking spaces in the Basement Gar…
Shopin Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
€ 215,000
Shop on the ground floor in the prime location of Limassol. The area pleases the eye wi…
Shopin Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Property descriptionThe shop is located in the heart of the city, on the one of the main cro…
Shopin koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
€ 450,000
Freehold restaurant for sale near Four Seasons hotel.Situated in a great location and curren…
Shopin Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
The shop is located in the reknown and lively street at shopping complex, in Limassol.T…
Shopin Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop with mezzanine in an attractive and lively location in Neapoli…
Shopin Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
€ 800,000
For sale shop restaurant with license for restaurant-coffee shop, on the ground floor i…

Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus

cheap
luxury
