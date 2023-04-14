Shops for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

UAE
Hide
33 properties total found
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop with a mezzanine level in an excellent location in Agia Triada Quarter of Limassol Muni…
Shop
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
A stunning and instantly recognisable facade makes the seven-storey Tech Tower office buildi…
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Ground floor shop with a basement in Agia Zoni in Limassol, close to all amenities and servi…
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop with mezzanine in Neapolis in Limassol, close to all amenities and services s…
Shop
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop for sale on a commercial project for a professional environment with outstanding contem…
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A commercial shop/office in Agia Zoni, Limassol.It has 117 sq.m. covered areas and 2 toilets…
Shop
demos mesa geitonias, Cyprus
Price on request
One-of-a-kind opportunity located in the heart of Limassol, close to highway and all main ro…
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
A shop/office for sale in an exellent location within walking distance to the beach and…
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
An excellent opportunity for having a ground floor office/shop to start your own business or…
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Ground floor shop with internal covered area 110 sq.m.Located in the city center of Limassol…
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Only Business for sale, the building is rented:was established in 2018, on one of the busies…
Shop
demos kato polemidion, Cyprus
Price on request
This unique brand new modern building has a very good positioning and visibility and is loca…
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 86,000
The property is a store with a mezzanine within a complex, in the parish of Ayia Napa of the…
Shop
demos kato polemidion, Cyprus
Price on request
New project in Limassol, which is under construction. The project is located in Kato Po…
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 1,200,000
This property consists of 5 shops located in the very heart of the city of Limassol Enaerios…
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
€ 350,000
Lovely 2 Floors Fully furnished Air-conditioned shop for sale. 55sq meters covered are…
Shop
demos kato polemidion, Cyprus
€ 500,000
Covered area 186m²Ground floor3 combine unitsCorner showroomParkingStorage2 WCMezzanine
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
€ 1,750,000
Located in heart of Limassol's city center, this commercial building in now available for sa…
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Ground floor shop208m2 in total, 9.5 meters street frontagePlease note that the property was…
Shop
Agios Athanasios, Cyprus
Price on request
We are pleased to present you this great shop with sea view for sale.The shop is perfectly l…
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
€ 390,000
Exclusive shop faced on the main road in city center , a modern commercial …
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Price on request
Beautiful Ready Modern Restaurant/Bar on a PRIME KEY LOCATION !!Modern Desig…
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
€ 420,000
Lovely shop in a busy street and easy access. The shop internaly is 120 m2 and has a covered…
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
€ 758,000
Two Shops connected into a large oneOn the main avenueTwo Parking spaces in the Basement Gar…
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
€ 215,000
Shop on the ground floor in the prime location of Limassol. The area pleases the eye wi…
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
Property descriptionThe shop is located in the heart of the city, on the one of the main cro…
Shop
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
€ 450,000
Freehold restaurant for sale near Four Seasons hotel.Situated in a great location and curren…
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Price on request
The shop is located in the reknown and lively street at shopping complex, in Limassol.T…
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Price on request
Shop with mezzanine in an attractive and lively location in Neapoli…
Shop
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
€ 800,000
For sale shop restaurant with license for restaurant-coffee shop, on the ground floor i…
