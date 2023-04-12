Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria

Commercial real estate in Bulgaria

restaurants
19
hotels
16
offices
13
investment properties
15
warehouses
2
shops
14
189 properties total found
Commercialin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
305 m²
€ 138,000
Commercialin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
37 m² -1 Floor
€ 28,900
Commercialin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
530 m²
€ 188,000
# 31167078We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in the center of St. Vlas…
Commercialin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
530 m²
€ 72,200
Commercialin Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
500 m²
€ 66,700
Commercialin Burgas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
8 700 m²
€ 152,390
Commercialin Dimchevo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Dimchevo, Bulgaria
647 m²
€ 54,488
#31127170Available for sale plot of land in the village. Hard .Price: 55 600 euroLocation: s…
Commercialin Cherni vrah, Bulgaria
Commercial
Cherni vrah, Bulgaria
336 m²
€ 16,366
Commercialin Burgas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
1 284 m²
€ 168,756
Commercialin Burgas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
1 285 m²
€ 168,756
Commercialin Burgas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
2 193 m²
€ 288,022
Commercialin Tankovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Tankovo, Bulgaria
20 003 m²
€ 54,390
Commercialin Nesebar, Bulgaria
Commercial
Nesebar, Bulgaria
170 m² 1 Floor
€ 92,120
Commercialin Izvor, Bulgaria
Commercial
Izvor, Bulgaria
2 881 m²
€ 124,597
Commercialin Cherno More, Bulgaria
Commercial
Cherno More, Bulgaria
2 588 m²
€ 53,410
Commercialin Nesebar, Bulgaria
Commercial
Nesebar, Bulgaria
107 m² 1 Floor
€ 174,440
Shopin Vitosha, Bulgaria
Shop
Vitosha, Bulgaria
392 m² Number of floors 1
€ 705,600
DREAM WISHEN REALSES A large store for communication in Manastirski Livadi. A separate site …
Commercialin Tankovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Tankovo, Bulgaria
2 400 m²
€ 104,370
Commercialin Izvor, Bulgaria
Commercial
Izvor, Bulgaria
€ 44,688
Commercialin Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Commercial
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
1 200 m²
€ 117,600
Commercialin Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Commercial
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
3 001 m²
€ 152,929
Commercialin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
4 000 m²
€ 78,400
Commercialin Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Commercial
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
22 876 m²
€ 441,000
Commercial real estatein Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Commercial real estate
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
14 Number of rooms 750 m² Number of floors 4
€ 435,000
Family Hotel with restaurant for sale in Chernomorets Sea Resort, 600 m to the beach IBG …
Commercial 8 roomsin Dve Mogili, Bulgaria
Commercial 8 rooms
Dve Mogili, Bulgaria
8 Number of rooms 1 400 m² Number of floors 3
€ 75,000
Two buildings and large plot of land near Ruse IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this …
Commercial 4 roomsin Ruse, Bulgaria
Commercial 4 rooms
Ruse, Bulgaria
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 165,900
Large industrial premises in Ruse city IBG Real Estate is pleased to offer this industria…
Commercialin Ruse, Bulgaria
Commercial
Ruse, Bulgaria
660 m² Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
Large industrial premises in Rousse IBC Real Estate sells industrial premise with a total…
Warehouse 6 roomsin Targovishte, Bulgaria
Warehouse 6 rooms
Targovishte, Bulgaria
6 Number of rooms 754 m² Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
For sale a warehouse of 754 sq.m built-up area with a plot of 2084 sq.m. in Targovishte I…
Restaurantin Burgas, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Burgas, Bulgaria
136 m² Number of floors 1
€ 122,000
Fully Equipped restaurant with garden For Sale in Burgas Successful Fully equipped restau…
Shop 1 roomin Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Shop 1 room
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
Shop/office in the center of Sunny Beach, complex Avenue IBG Real Estates is pleased to o…

Regions with properties for sale

Dobrich
Goce Delcev
Gotse Delchev
Smolian
Smolyan
Tsarevo
Ahtopol
Balchik
Balgarovo
Bansko
Byala
Chernomorets
Devin
Dve Mogili
Koprivshtitsa
Ovcha kupel
Pazardzhik
Pazardzik
Samokov
Targovishte

Properties features in Bulgaria

cheap
luxury

 

About Bulgaria

Officially known as the Republic of Bulgaria, is a medium-sized country located in Southeast Europe. The country is well-known for its diverse history that dates back to over 150,000 years right from the Middle Paleolithic ages. Being Europe’s 16th largest country, it shares borders with many countries including Romania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Greece, and Turkey. Most of its population is concentrated in Sofia, which is also the capital city of the country. The other prominent cities are Plovdiv, Varna, and Burgas.

What makes Bulgaria a perfect travel destination? 

The Country has numerous attractions that draws in millions of visitors each year to the country. From historical monuments, artefacts, seaside resorts, winter resorts, there are a lot of things that you can do during your stay in the country. As it has been home to numerous civilizations throughout history, Bulgaria has over 10 UNESCO World Heritage sites along with many other historically significant monuments and architectures. From churches, resorts, rural tourism, cultural tourism, among others, there are a lot of things that you can do as a tourist.

Buying property in Bulgaria

Considered to be among the top choices in Europe when it comes to buying property or real estate. Buyers have a number of different choices in property deals from beachside options, resorts, to vibrant city houses. Additionally, there are not a lot of restrictions when it comes to buying a property in Bulgaria. By choosing the right real estate agent, you can choose from hundreds of good property deals and find the one that makes the most sense to you. As the country enjoys a stable economy, your investment in real estate is bound to be lucrative over time. Additionally, it is a safe and welcoming place that has a low cost of living and associated risks.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir