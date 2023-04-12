About Bulgaria

Officially known as the Republic of Bulgaria, is a medium-sized country located in Southeast Europe. The country is well-known for its diverse history that dates back to over 150,000 years right from the Middle Paleolithic ages. Being Europe’s 16th largest country, it shares borders with many countries including Romania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Greece, and Turkey. Most of its population is concentrated in Sofia, which is also the capital city of the country. The other prominent cities are Plovdiv, Varna, and Burgas.

What makes Bulgaria a perfect travel destination?

The Country has numerous attractions that draws in millions of visitors each year to the country. From historical monuments, artefacts, seaside resorts, winter resorts, there are a lot of things that you can do during your stay in the country. As it has been home to numerous civilizations throughout history, Bulgaria has over 10 UNESCO World Heritage sites along with many other historically significant monuments and architectures. From churches, resorts, rural tourism, cultural tourism, among others, there are a lot of things that you can do as a tourist.

Buying property in Bulgaria

Considered to be among the top choices in Europe when it comes to buying property or real estate. Buyers have a number of different choices in property deals from beachside options, resorts, to vibrant city houses. Additionally, there are not a lot of restrictions when it comes to buying a property in Bulgaria. By choosing the right real estate agent, you can choose from hundreds of good property deals and find the one that makes the most sense to you. As the country enjoys a stable economy, your investment in real estate is bound to be lucrative over time. Additionally, it is a safe and welcoming place that has a low cost of living and associated risks.