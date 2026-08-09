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Сommercial property in Byala, Bulgaria

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5 properties total found
Hotel 150 m² in Byala, Bulgaria
Hotel 150 m²
Byala, Bulgaria
Area 150 m²
Description of object: For sale is a newly built two-story single-family house in a quiet lo…
$296,819
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Commercial property 4 490 m² in Popovich, Bulgaria
Commercial property 4 490 m²
Popovich, Bulgaria
Area 4 490 m²
ID 32001580 Price: 69,900 eurosLocation: S. Popovich, total.Byala, the region.Varna Total ar…
$80,685
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Commercial property 2 303 m² in Byala, Bulgaria
Commercial property 2 303 m²
Byala, Bulgaria
Area 2 303 m²
We offer for sale a unique land for construction in the city of Byala, 50 m from the sea! Wi…
$346,286
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 1 100 m² in Byala, Bulgaria
Commercial property 1 100 m²
Byala, Bulgaria
Area 1 100 m²
#31201284A plot of land is offered in a plot of land, 900 m. from the sea.Location: GR. Byal…
$105,040
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Commercial property 500 m² in Popovich, Bulgaria
Commercial property 500 m²
Popovich, Bulgaria
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/1
ID 33715870 Price: 19,000 eurosLocation: S.Popovich, commonly.Byala, the regionVarna Total a…
$21,931
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