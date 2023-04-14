Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Uzda District, Belarus

Uzdzienski sielski Saviet
3
Azierski sielski Saviet
2
Dziescanski sielski Saviet
1
Niomanski sielski Saviet
1
Uzda
1
8 properties total found
Commercialin Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
111 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 66,052
The area of the plot is 12.81 acres. The plot is smooth, proper geometric shape, landscape d…
Commercialin Dziescanka, Belarus
Commercial
Dziescanka, Belarus
2 053 m² Number of floors 2
€ 180,964
The building is specialized for education and upbringing.  ag. Pozhchenka, st. Pervomai…
Officein Voziera, Belarus
Office
Voziera, Belarus
4 m² Number of floors 3
€ 723,854
Industrial - warehouse base in ag. A lake located on a land plot of 1 ha.  On the terri…
Commercial 7 roomsin Uzda, Belarus
Commercial 7 rooms
Uzda, Belarus
7 Number of rooms 352 m² Number of floors 2
€ 40,717
Commercialin Mahilna, Belarus
Commercial
Mahilna, Belarus
100 m²
€ 25,335
Plot for the construction of agricultural estates, buildings, business! The area is fenced. …
Commercialin Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
236 m²
€ 22,620
The building of specialized livestock production is for sale - the stable in the village. Ne…
Manufacturein Karaliova, Belarus
Manufacture
Karaliova, Belarus
940 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 194,536
The building is for industrial purposes - warehouse, an area of 937 meters, 10 meters high, …
Manufacturein Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
312 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 43,431
One-story production building of silicate blocks, built in 1981, used for the existing servi…

Properties features in Uzda District, Belarus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
