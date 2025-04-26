Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Uzda District, Belarus

Uzda
5
Azerski selski Savet
4
14 properties total found
Office 1 804 m² in Hotland rural council, Belarus
Office 1 804 m²
Hotland rural council, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 1 804 m²
Floor 1/2
We bring to your attention a multifunctional capital structure with a land plot located at t…
Price on request
Commercial property 352 m² in Uzda, Belarus
Commercial property 352 m²
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Cottage in the suburbs of Minsk! Possible transfer to non-residential fund. Location: 56 km …
$39,500
Commercial property 208 m² in Uzda, Belarus
Commercial property 208 m²
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 208 m²
Floor 1/1
Central communications (gas, water, electricity), asphalted access roads. The building is lo…
$30,000
Commercial property 184 m² in Magilna, Belarus
Commercial property 184 m²
Magilna, Belarus
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
Non-residential premises near the Neman River in the agro-town of Mogilno are for sale. Mins…
$18,500
Commercial property 95 m² in Uzda, Belarus
Commercial property 95 m²
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale, a ready-made business in the center of Uzda! For sale, a functioning store with fu…
$48,000
Shop 99 m² in Tycynki, Belarus
Shop 99 m²
Tycynki, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
Single-storey detached building for sale (name - store.) The store is located on a land plot…
$11,200
Office 4 m² in Vozera, Belarus
Office 4 m²
Vozera, Belarus
Area 4 m²
Number of floors 3
Industrial - warehouse base in ag. A lake located on a land plot of 1 ha.  On the territory …
$800,000
Manufacture 312 m² in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 312 m²
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 312 m²
Floor 1/1
One-story production building of silicate blocks, built in 1981, used for the existing servi…
$48,000
Shop 622 m² in Karaleva, Belarus
Shop 622 m²
Karaleva, Belarus
Area 622 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a specialized building for household services.Area 621.8 m2 Contract number with the…
$99,000
Warehouse 622 m² in Karaleva, Belarus
Warehouse 622 m²
Karaleva, Belarus
Area 622 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a specialized building for household services.Area 621.8 m2 Contract number with the…
$99,000
Manufacture 1 220 m² in Karaleva, Belarus
Manufacture 1 220 m²
Karaleva, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 1 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a workshop building. Details by phone. The contract number with agency 67/5 of 2025-01-31
$216,000
$216,000

Property types in Uzda District

