Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Uzda District
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Uzda District, Belarus

сommercial property
14
shops
3
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Manufacture 312 m² in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 312 m²
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 312 m²
Floor 1/1
One-story production building of silicate blocks, built in 1981, used for the existing servi…
$48,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 1 220 m² in Karaleva, Belarus
Manufacture 1 220 m²
Karaleva, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 1 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a workshop building. Details by phone. The contract number with agency 67/5 of 2025-01-31
$216,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go