UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Established business
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Warehouse
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Commercial
Belarus
Minsk Region
Warehouses
Warehouses for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus
Baraulianski sielski Saviet
4
Warehouse
Clear all
26 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Warehouse with driveways, with separate entrance, for business
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 466 m²
Sale of production and storage base. Address: Dzerzhinsky district, Tankovaya str., D. 11 Ar…
€235,988
Recommend
Warehouse with surveillance security system, with parking
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
8 404 m²
€2,08M
Recommend
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with busy place
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
29 515 m²
Sale. The brick factory building. Address: Youth district, railway station. Ponds Area – 295…
€991,148
Recommend
Warehouse
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 160 m²
€405,899
Recommend
Warehouse
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 122 m²
For sale plot of 1 ha in Logoysky district (d. Svidno), 35 km from MKAD. Excellent location,…
€36,814
Recommend
Warehouse 10 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
10
497 m²
2
€376,636
Recommend
Warehouse with surveillance security system, with parking
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 827 m²
2
€1,02M
Recommend
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Barysaw, Belarus
66 m²
1/1
Sale of an isolated room located at. Borisov, st. Demina, 39, shopping pavilion, with an are…
€7,552
Recommend
Warehouse with surveillance security system, with driveways, with класс C
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 668 m²
1/1
Production and warehouse base for sale in. Zaslavl. The base is located on a land plot of 0.…
Price on request
Recommend
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Sluck, Belarus
1 009 m²
1/1
€56,637
Recommend
Warehouse 4 rooms with driveways
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4
97 m²
1
For sale warehouse building 97.2 sq.m. with a land plot of 2.797 ha in a picturesque place. …
€77,404
Recommend
Warehouse with parking, with internet, with driveways
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 662 m²
Trading rooms, warehouses ag. Mikhanovichi Total area: 3661.9 m2 Land ( permanent use right …
€830,000
Recommend
Warehouse
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
9 990 m²
1/1
Building a warehouse D. Hairdryer, Fanipolsky s / s, Dzerzhinsky district, Minsk region Are…
€6,13M
Recommend
Warehouse with driveways, with separate entrance
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
1 269 m²
Sale. Warehouse Address: gp. Cribs, microdistrict “ Military town ”. Area - 1268.5 m2 The en…
€21,553
Recommend
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Soniečny, Belarus
9 m²
€6,608
Recommend
Warehouse 9 rooms with furniture, with driveways
Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
9
608 m²
1/1
Farm for sale in the Berezinsky district. The area of the plot is 219.54 acres. On the site…
€169,911
Recommend
Warehouse 2 rooms with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2
547 m²
1
€71,740
Recommend
Warehouse 3 rooms with driveways, with ramp
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3
773 m²
1/1
Resurgeon warehouses for sale. Red, Molodechno direction, 42 km from MKAD, near the train st…
€36,814
Recommend
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Chervyen, Belarus
600 m²
1/1
For sale a warehouse building of 1300 sq. M., consisting of two rooms of 600 and 700 sq. M. …
€59,469
Recommend
Warehouse
Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
541 m²
1
40 km from Minsk: and nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; …
€55,693
Recommend
Warehouse 4 rooms with surveillance security system, with security, with driveways
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
4
893 m²
1/1
For sale storage space near the village of Popovshchina. Molodechno district, 42 km from MKA…
€89,675
Recommend
Warehouse with surveillance security system, with security
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
18 m²
1/6
For sale warehouse, g. Minsk, prosp. Independence, House 165, Uruchye Metro, East Square Dis…
€8,496
Recommend
Warehouse 1 room with surveillance security system, with driveways, with separate entrance
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1
677 m²
1/1
For sale land in private ownership with a heated arched warehouse in the Minsk region.For sa…
€931,679
Recommend
Warehouse 4 rooms with parking, with security, with driveways
Stankava, Belarus
4
300 m²
1/1
Warehouse. D. Stankovo, Dzerzhinsky district. 27 km from the Moscow Ring Road. 4 rooms, area…
€141,593
Recommend
Warehouse new building, with surveillance security system, with security
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
876 m²
1/2
For sale building with storage facilities. Total area = 876.1m2. On the ground floor there a…
€660,765
Recommend
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with busy place
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 000 m²
1
For sale Warehouse, d. Slobodshchina, Minsk district, Moscow, e.g., 11.4 km from MKADPloshch…
€377,580
Recommend
Property types in Minsk Region
сommercial property
restaurants
offices
manufacture buildings
shops
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL