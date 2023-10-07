Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Warehouse with driveways, with separate entrance, for business in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse with driveways, with separate entrance, for business
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 466 m²
Sale of production and storage base. Address: Dzerzhinsky district, Tankovaya str., D. 11 Ar…
€235,988
Warehouse with surveillance security system, with parking in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse with surveillance security system, with parking
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 8 404 m²
€2,08M
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with busy place in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with busy place
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 29 515 m²
Sale. The brick factory building. Address: Youth district, railway station. Ponds Area – 295…
€991,148
Warehouse in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 2 160 m²
€405,899
Warehouse in Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 122 m²
For sale plot of 1 ha in Logoysky district (d. Svidno), 35 km from MKAD. Excellent location,…
€36,814
Warehouse 10 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 10 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 2
€376,636
Warehouse with surveillance security system, with parking in Borovlyany, Belarus
Warehouse with surveillance security system, with parking
Borovlyany, Belarus
Area 3 827 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,02M
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Barysaw, Belarus
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of an isolated room located at. Borisov, st. Demina, 39, shopping pavilion, with an are…
€7,552
Warehouse with surveillance security system, with driveways, with класс C in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse with surveillance security system, with driveways, with класс C
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 2 668 m²
Floor 1/1
Production and warehouse base for sale in. Zaslavl. The base is located on a land plot of 0.…
Price on request
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Sluck, Belarus
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Sluck, Belarus
Area 1 009 m²
Floor 1/1
€56,637
Warehouse 4 rooms with driveways in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 4 rooms with driveways
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 97 m²
Floor 1
For sale warehouse building 97.2 sq.m. with a land plot of 2.797 ha in a picturesque place. …
€77,404
Warehouse with parking, with internet, with driveways in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse with parking, with internet, with driveways
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 3 662 m²
Trading rooms, warehouses ag. Mikhanovichi Total area: 3661.9 m2 Land ( permanent use right …
€830,000
Warehouse in Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 9 990 m²
Floor 1/1
Building a warehouse D. Hairdryer, Fanipolsky s / s, Dzerzhinsky district, Minsk region  Are…
€6,13M
Warehouse with driveways, with separate entrance in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Warehouse with driveways, with separate entrance
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 1 269 m²
Sale. Warehouse Address: gp. Cribs, microdistrict “ Military town ”. Area - 1268.5 m2 The en…
€21,553
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Soniečny, Belarus
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Soniečny, Belarus
Area 9 m²
€6,608
Warehouse 9 rooms with furniture, with driveways in Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 9 rooms with furniture, with driveways
Paplauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 608 m²
Floor 1/1
Farm for sale in the Berezinsky district. The area of the plot is 219.54 acres.  On the site…
€169,911
Warehouse 2 rooms with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 2 rooms with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 547 m²
Number of floors 1
€71,740
Warehouse 3 rooms with driveways, with ramp in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 3 rooms with driveways, with ramp
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 773 m²
Floor 1/1
Resurgeon warehouses for sale. Red, Molodechno direction, 42 km from MKAD, near the train st…
€36,814
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Chervyen, Belarus
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Chervyen, Belarus
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a warehouse building of 1300 sq. M., consisting of two rooms of 600 and 700 sq. M. …
€59,469
Warehouse in Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse
Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 541 m²
Number of floors 1
40 km from Minsk: and nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; …
€55,693
Warehouse 4 rooms with surveillance security system, with security, with driveways in Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 4 rooms with surveillance security system, with security, with driveways
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 893 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale storage space near the village of Popovshchina. Molodechno district, 42 km from MKA…
€89,675
Warehouse with surveillance security system, with security in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse with surveillance security system, with security
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 18 m²
Floor 1/6
For sale warehouse, g. Minsk, prosp. Independence, House 165, Uruchye Metro, East Square Dis…
€8,496
Warehouse 1 room with surveillance security system, with driveways, with separate entrance in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 room with surveillance security system, with driveways, with separate entrance
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 677 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale land in private ownership with a heated arched warehouse in the Minsk region.For sa…
€931,679
Warehouse 4 rooms with parking, with security, with driveways in Stankava, Belarus
Warehouse 4 rooms with parking, with security, with driveways
Stankava, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse. D. Stankovo, Dzerzhinsky district. 27 km from the Moscow Ring Road. 4 rooms, area…
€141,593
Warehouse new building, with surveillance security system, with security in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Warehouse new building, with surveillance security system, with security
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 876 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale building with storage facilities. Total area = 876.1m2. On the ground floor there a…
€660,765
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with busy place in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with busy place
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1
For sale Warehouse, d. Slobodshchina, Minsk district, Moscow, e.g., 11.4 km from MKADPloshch…
€377,580

