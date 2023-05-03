Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Mahilyow, Belarus

18 properties total found
Commercial 3 rooms in Mahilyow, Belarus
Commercial 3 rooms
Mahilyow, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 77 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 58,124
Commercial 2 rooms in Mahilyow, Belarus
Commercial 2 rooms
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 10 m² 14 Floor
€ 44,501
Commercial in Mahilyow, Belarus
Commercial
Mahilyow, Belarus
89 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 65
Commercial in Mahilyow, Belarus
Commercial
Mahilyow, Belarus
37 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 108,983
Commercial in Mahilyow, Belarus
Commercial
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 040 m²
€ 255,837
< b > Office building for sale Address: Mogilev, 4 Vitebsk Ave. Area – 1039.6 m2 Price…
Commercial in Mahilyow, Belarus
Commercial
Mahilyow, Belarus
3 054 m²
€ 1,981,839
Building + business g. Mogilev, st. Komsomolskaya, 6  Total area: 3053.6 m2 Land: 0.086…
Commercial in Mahilyow, Belarus
Commercial
Mahilyow, Belarus
100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 726,554
Warehouse in Mahilyow, Belarus
Warehouse
Mahilyow, Belarus
600 m² Number of floors 2
€ 533,109
The warehouse is for sale at the address of. Mogilev, Garagnaya Lane 4.
Office 1 room in Mahilyow, Belarus
Office 1 room
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 342 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 255,837
Commercial real estate in Mahilyow, Belarus
Commercial real estate
Mahilyow, Belarus
12 Number of rooms 249 m² Number of floors 2
€ 74,472
Commercial in Mahilyow, Belarus
Commercial
Mahilyow, Belarus
€ 3,179
Shop in Mahilyow, Belarus
Shop
Mahilyow, Belarus
485 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 231,589
Shop for sale. In cap. The construction ends with reconstruction. All networks were replaced…
Shop 1 room in Mahilyow, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 15 m² 1 Floor
€ 5,449
Shop 8 rooms in Mahilyow, Belarus
Shop 8 rooms
Mahilyow, Belarus
8 Number of rooms 220 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 43,593
The administrative building on Chigrinova is for sale, the total area of 220 squares. The bu…
Shop 2 rooms in Mahilyow, Belarus
Shop 2 rooms
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 80,829
Isolated commercial room with independent entrance to the center of Mogilev is sold, at 9 Pe…
Office in Mahilyow, Belarus
Office
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 301 m²
€ 626,925
