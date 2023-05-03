Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
27
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Established business
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Mahilyow Region
Mahilyow
Commercial real estate in Mahilyow, Belarus
Clear all
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Commercial
Mahilyow, Belarus
128 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 71
Commercial 3 rooms
Mahilyow, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
77 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 58,124
Commercial 2 rooms
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
10 m²
14 Floor
€ 44,501
Commercial
Mahilyow, Belarus
89 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 65
Commercial
Mahilyow, Belarus
128 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 71
Commercial
Mahilyow, Belarus
37 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 108,983
Commercial
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 040 m²
€ 255,837
< b > Office building for sale Address: Mogilev, 4 Vitebsk Ave. Area – 1039.6 m2 Price…
Commercial
Mahilyow, Belarus
3 054 m²
€ 1,981,839
Building + business g. Mogilev, st. Komsomolskaya, 6 Total area: 3053.6 m2 Land: 0.086…
Commercial
Mahilyow, Belarus
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 726,554
Warehouse
Mahilyow, Belarus
600 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 533,109
The warehouse is for sale at the address of. Mogilev, Garagnaya Lane 4.
Office 1 room
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
342 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 255,837
Commercial real estate
Mahilyow, Belarus
12 Number of rooms
249 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 74,472
Commercial
Mahilyow, Belarus
€ 3,179
Shop
Mahilyow, Belarus
485 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 231,589
Shop for sale. In cap. The construction ends with reconstruction. All networks were replaced…
Shop 1 room
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
15 m²
1 Floor
€ 5,449
Shop 8 rooms
Mahilyow, Belarus
8 Number of rooms
220 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 43,593
The administrative building on Chigrinova is for sale, the total area of 220 squares. The bu…
Shop 2 rooms
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
66 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 80,829
Isolated commercial room with independent entrance to the center of Mogilev is sold, at 9 Pe…
Office
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 301 m²
€ 626,925
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map