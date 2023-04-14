Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kobryn District
  5. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Kobryn District, Belarus

Chidrynski sielski Saviet
1
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 3 roomsin Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant 3 rooms
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 122 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request

Properties features in Kobryn District, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir