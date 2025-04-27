Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kobryn District, Belarus

Kobryn
5
9 properties total found
Commercial property 1 263 m² in Kobryn, Belarus
Commercial property 1 263 m²
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 1 263 m²
Floor 1/2
Commercial property complex in the city of Kobrin, Brest region with a total area of 1263.2 …
$310,000
Commercial property 110 m² in Kobryn, Belarus
Commercial property 110 m²
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Separate retail. There is a private parking space for 5 cars behind the house. The attic can…
$80,000
Manufacture 420 m² in Kobryn, Belarus
Manufacture 420 m²
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 420 m²
Floor 1/2
The building is administratively economic in ownership in the city of Kobrin, Brest region w…
$140,000
Manufacture 348 m² in Tevelski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 348 m²
Tevelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 348 m²
Floor 1/1
Production and warehouse building (purpose - specialized livestock building) in the property…
$9,000
Manufacture 293 m² in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 293 m²
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 293 m²
Production and warehouse building (purpose - a building of specialized communal services) in…
$9,500
Shop 664 m² in Kobryn, Belarus
Shop 664 m²
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 664 m²
The building is non-residential in ownership in the central part of the city of Kobrin, Bres…
$30,000
Commercial property 175 m² in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 175 m²
Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Floor 1
A plot of land with buildings on the M1 highway near Brest:We are selling a large plot of la…
$190,000
Commercial property 1 838 m² in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 1 838 m²
Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 838 m²
A land plot of 5.0619 hectares with buildings located on it with a total area of ​​1838.3 sq…
$190,000
Shop 50 m² in Kobryn, Belarus
Shop 50 m²
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
Business premises in the city of Kobrin, Brest region, with a total area of 49.8 m². The roo…
$39,900
