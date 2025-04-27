Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kobryn District
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Kobryn District, Belarus

сommercial property
3 properties total found
Manufacture 420 m² in Kobryn, Belarus
Manufacture 420 m²
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 420 m²
Floor 1/2
The building is administratively economic in ownership in the city of Kobrin, Brest region w…
$140,000
Manufacture 348 m² in Tevelski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 348 m²
Tevelski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 348 m²
Floor 1/1
Production and warehouse building (purpose - specialized livestock building) in the property…
$9,000
Manufacture 293 m² in Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 293 m²
Dzivinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 293 m²
Production and warehouse building (purpose - a building of specialized communal services) in…
$9,500
