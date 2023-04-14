Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kobryn District
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Kobryn District, Belarus

Kobryn
1
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Officein Kobryn, Belarus
Office
Kobryn, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 63,337

Properties features in Kobryn District, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir