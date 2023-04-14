Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kobryn District

Commercial real estate in Kobryn District, Belarus

Kobryn
12
Chidrynski sielski Saviet
2
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet
2
Buchovicki sielski Saviet
1
17 properties total found
Commercialin Kobryn, Belarus
Commercial
Kobryn, Belarus
62 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 27,145
Offering for sale isolated non-residential premises with a total area of 61.6 square meters,…
Manufacturein Kobryn, Belarus
Manufacture
Kobryn, Belarus
575 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 60,623
The production and storage base is owned in the industrial zone of the city of Kobrin, Brest…
Officein Kobryn, Belarus
Office
Kobryn, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 63,337
Commercialin Vierchaliessie, Belarus
Commercial
Vierchaliessie, Belarus
308 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 12,577
Commercialin Vierchaliessie, Belarus
Commercial
Vierchaliessie, Belarus
308 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 12,577
Restaurant 3 roomsin Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant 3 rooms
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 122 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Commercial real estatein Kobryn, Belarus
Commercial real estate
Kobryn, Belarus
9 Number of rooms 182 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 63,337
Shopin Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
572 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Manufacturein Kobryn, Belarus
Manufacture
Kobryn, Belarus
1/2 Floor
€ 126,675
The building is administratively economic in ownership in the city of Kobrin, Brest region w…
Commercial 6 roomsin Kobryn, Belarus
Commercial 6 rooms
Kobryn, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 392 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 15,382
A motor garage building on Nikolskaya Street is offered for sale. The motor garage is a sing…
Shopin Kobryn, Belarus
Shop
Kobryn, Belarus
1/2 Floor
€ 40,717
Business premises in the city of Kobrin, Brest region, with a total area of 49.8 m². The roo…
Warehousein Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
Warehouse
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 45,241
Industrial - warehouse building in the property in the city of Kobrin, Brest region with a t…
Commercialin Kobryn, Belarus
Commercial
Kobryn, Belarus
1/2 Floor
€ 339,307
Commercial property complex in the city of Kobrin, Brest region with a total area of 1263.2 …
Commercialin Kobryn, Belarus
Commercial
Kobryn, Belarus
110 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 72,385
Separate retail. There is a private parking space for 5 cars behind the house. The attic can…
Commercialin Kobryn, Belarus
Commercial
Kobryn, Belarus
66 m²
€ 122,150
LOT 3562. Agrousadba is located in the former family estate of one of the oldest noble famil…
Warehouse 2 roomsin Kobryn, Belarus
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kobryn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 496 m² Number of floors 1
€ 36,193
A warehouse building for sale in the northern part of the city of Kobrin. The 1978 capital s…
Shop 2 roomsin Kobryn, Belarus
Shop 2 rooms
Kobryn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 110 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 72,385
Downtown store building! from 1 to 2 rooms, area 109.5 m & sup2;, floor 1/1, ceiling height …

Properties features in Kobryn District, Belarus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir