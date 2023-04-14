Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Established business
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Kobryn District
Commercial real estate in Kobryn District, Belarus
Kobryn
12
Chidrynski sielski Saviet
2
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet
2
Buchovicki sielski Saviet
1
Clear all
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Kobryn, Belarus
62 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 27,145
Offering for sale isolated non-residential premises with a total area of 61.6 square meters,…
Manufacture
Kobryn, Belarus
575 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 60,623
The production and storage base is owned in the industrial zone of the city of Kobrin, Brest…
Office
Kobryn, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 63,337
Commercial
Vierchaliessie, Belarus
308 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 12,577
Commercial
Vierchaliessie, Belarus
308 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 12,577
Restaurant 3 rooms
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
122 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Commercial real estate
Kobryn, Belarus
9 Number of rooms
182 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 63,337
Shop
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
572 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Manufacture
Kobryn, Belarus
1/2 Floor
€ 126,675
The building is administratively economic in ownership in the city of Kobrin, Brest region w…
Commercial 6 rooms
Kobryn, Belarus
6 Number of rooms
392 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 15,382
A motor garage building on Nikolskaya Street is offered for sale. The motor garage is a sing…
Shop
Kobryn, Belarus
1/2 Floor
€ 40,717
Business premises in the city of Kobrin, Brest region, with a total area of 49.8 m². The roo…
Warehouse
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
1/1 Floor
€ 45,241
Industrial - warehouse building in the property in the city of Kobrin, Brest region with a t…
Commercial
Kobryn, Belarus
1/2 Floor
€ 339,307
Commercial property complex in the city of Kobrin, Brest region with a total area of 1263.2 …
Commercial
Kobryn, Belarus
110 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 72,385
Separate retail. There is a private parking space for 5 cars behind the house. The attic can…
Commercial
Kobryn, Belarus
66 m²
€ 122,150
LOT 3562. Agrousadba is located in the former family estate of one of the oldest noble famil…
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kobryn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
496 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 36,193
A warehouse building for sale in the northern part of the city of Kobrin. The 1978 capital s…
Shop 2 rooms
Kobryn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
110 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 72,385
Downtown store building! from 1 to 2 rooms, area 109.5 m & sup2;, floor 1/1, ceiling height …
Properties features in Kobryn District, Belarus
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map