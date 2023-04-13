Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Hrodna Region
Hradno
Commercial real estate in Hradno, Belarus
94 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Warehouse 5 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
714 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 163,675
Administrative complex in Grodno Sales are possible in parts. Sale by installments and on c…
Commercial
Hradno, Belarus
204 m²
€ 115,864
For sale an isolated room located in the central part of the city of Sverdlova St., 12 with …
Warehouse 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
2 026 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 254,606
For sale a complex of buildings and structures ( trade and warehouse base ) with a large lan…
Office 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
2 026 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 254,606
The administrative-warehouse complex consists of 3 separate capital buildings: 1.Warehouse b…
Warehouse
Hradno, Belarus
2 026 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 254,606
Commercial real estate
Hradno, Belarus
10 Number of rooms
1 554 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 772,910
A unique offer! Investment site 3.5 hectares of land in the « Pyshka Urochishka » with centu…
Office 2 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
198 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 174,200
Two combined rooms are for sale in the basement of an elite house built in 2018 in the very …
Office 1 room
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
69 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 62,742
For sale premises on the 2nd floor of an elite house built in the very center of Grodno, at …
Office
Hradno, Belarus
79 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 69,835
Placement for sale in the basement of an elite house built in 2018 in the very center of Gro…
Office 1 room
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 39,100
For sale premises on the 2nd floor of an elite house built in the very center of Grodno, at …
Office 1 room
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
69 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 62,742
For sale premises on the 2nd floor of an elite house built in the very center of Grodno, at …
Office
Hradno, Belarus
43 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 39,100
For sale premises on the 2nd floor of an elite house built in the very center of Grodno, at …
Office 2 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
198 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 174,200
Two combined rooms are for sale in the basement of an elite house built in 2018 in the very …
Office
Hradno, Belarus
79 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 69,835
Placement for sale in the basement of an elite house built in 2018 in the very center of Gro…
Manufacture
Hradno, Belarus
331 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 5
The room is multifunctional, with an area of 330.8 sq.m. The facility consists of a product…
Office
Hradno, Belarus
516 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 421,873
Non-residential premises for sale in a three-story building located on the second, third flo…
Commercial real estate
Hradno, Belarus
44 Number of rooms
1 bath
115 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 8
Rent. The premises of consumer services on Titova St., 14. Ground floor room with separate e…
Commercial 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
7 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 8
Rent. The premises of consumer services on Titova St., 14. Ground floor room with separate e…
Other
Hradno, Belarus
270 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 3
Garages, with an area of 269.7 sq.m. Purpose - The building is specialized road transport, t…
Office
Hradno, Belarus
53 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 3
Office space and warehouse with an area of 52.6 sq.m. The area of the office is 27.6 sq.m., …
Office
Hradno, Belarus
612 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3
The total area of the building is 611.9 sq.m. + area 0.4565 ha. Purpose - Administrative bui…
Shop
Hradno, Belarus
149 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 95,477
For sale a retail space of 149.0 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackRedWhite shop…
Shop 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
114 m²
1/7 Floor
€ 186,408
Sale. Commercial office on Titova St., 14. Shopping, office space on the ground floor with a…
Office 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
219 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 140,942
For rent / for sale a retail space of 219.8 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackRe…
Shop
Hradno, Belarus
149 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 95,477
For sale a retail space of 149.0 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackRedWhite shop…
Office 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
219 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 4
For rent a retail space of 219.8 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackRedWhite shop…
Office 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
219 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 140,942
For sale a retail space of 219.8 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackRedWhite shop…
Office 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
114 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 9
Rent. Commercial office on Titova St., 14. Shopping, office space on the ground floor with a…
Office 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
114 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 186,408
Sale. Commercial office on Titova St., 14. Shopping, office space on the ground floor with a…
Office 1 room
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 8
For rent administrative premises on Dzerzhinsky street 125 B. The facility is located in the…
