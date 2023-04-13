Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Hradno

Commercial real estate in Hradno, Belarus

94 properties total found
Warehouse 5 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Warehouse 5 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 714 m² Number of floors 1
€ 163,675
Administrative complex in Grodno Sales are possible in parts. Sale by installments and on c…
Commercialin Hradno, Belarus
Commercial
Hradno, Belarus
204 m²
€ 115,864
For sale an isolated room located in the central part of the city of Sverdlova St., 12 with …
Warehouse 3 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Warehouse 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 2 026 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 254,606
For sale a complex of buildings and structures ( trade and warehouse base ) with a large lan…
Office 3 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Office 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 2 026 m² Number of floors 3
€ 254,606
The administrative-warehouse complex consists of 3 separate capital buildings: 1.Warehouse b…
Warehousein Hradno, Belarus
Warehouse
Hradno, Belarus
2 026 m² Number of floors 3
€ 254,606
Commercial real estatein Hradno, Belarus
Commercial real estate
Hradno, Belarus
10 Number of rooms 1 554 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 772,910
A unique offer! Investment site 3.5 hectares of land in the « Pyshka Urochishka » with centu…
Office 2 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 198 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 174,200
Two combined rooms are for sale in the basement of an elite house built in 2018 in the very …
Office 1 roomin Hradno, Belarus
Office 1 room
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 62,742
For sale premises on the 2nd floor of an elite house built in the very center of Grodno, at …
Officein Hradno, Belarus
Office
Hradno, Belarus
79 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 69,835
Placement for sale in the basement of an elite house built in 2018 in the very center of Gro…
Office 1 roomin Hradno, Belarus
Office 1 room
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 39,100
For sale premises on the 2nd floor of an elite house built in the very center of Grodno, at …
Office 1 roomin Hradno, Belarus
Office 1 room
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 69 m² Number of floors 2
€ 62,742
For sale premises on the 2nd floor of an elite house built in the very center of Grodno, at …
Officein Hradno, Belarus
Office
Hradno, Belarus
43 m² Number of floors 2
€ 39,100
For sale premises on the 2nd floor of an elite house built in the very center of Grodno, at …
Office 2 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 198 m² Number of floors 1
€ 174,200
Two combined rooms are for sale in the basement of an elite house built in 2018 in the very …
Officein Hradno, Belarus
Office
Hradno, Belarus
79 m² Number of floors 1
€ 69,835
Placement for sale in the basement of an elite house built in 2018 in the very center of Gro…
Manufacturein Hradno, Belarus
Manufacture
Hradno, Belarus
331 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5
The room is multifunctional, with an area of 330.8 sq.m. The facility consists of a product…
Officein Hradno, Belarus
Office
Hradno, Belarus
516 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 421,873
Non-residential premises for sale in a three-story building located on the second, third flo…
Commercial real estatein Hradno, Belarus
Commercial real estate
Hradno, Belarus
44 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² Number of floors 1
€ 8
Rent. The premises of consumer services on Titova St., 14. Ground floor room with separate e…
Commercial 3 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Commercial 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 7 m² Number of floors 1
€ 8
Rent. The premises of consumer services on Titova St., 14. Ground floor room with separate e…
Otherin Hradno, Belarus
Other
Hradno, Belarus
270 m² Number of floors 1
€ 3
Garages, with an area of 269.7 sq.m. Purpose - The building is specialized road transport, t…
Officein Hradno, Belarus
Office
Hradno, Belarus
53 m² Number of floors 1
€ 3
Office space and warehouse with an area of 52.6 sq.m. The area of the office is 27.6 sq.m., …
Officein Hradno, Belarus
Office
Hradno, Belarus
612 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3
The total area of the building is 611.9 sq.m. + area 0.4565 ha. Purpose - Administrative bui…
Shopin Hradno, Belarus
Shop
Hradno, Belarus
149 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 95,477
For sale a retail space of 149.0 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackRedWhite shop…
Shop 4 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Shop 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 114 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 186,408
Sale. Commercial office on Titova St., 14. Shopping, office space on the ground floor with a…
Office 4 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Office 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 219 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 140,942
For rent / for sale a retail space of 219.8 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackRe…
Shopin Hradno, Belarus
Shop
Hradno, Belarus
149 m² Number of floors 3
€ 95,477
For sale a retail space of 149.0 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackRedWhite shop…
Office 4 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Office 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 219 m² Number of floors 3
€ 4
For rent a retail space of 219.8 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackRedWhite shop…
Office 4 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Office 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 219 m² Number of floors 3
€ 140,942
For sale a retail space of 219.8 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackRedWhite shop…
Office 4 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Office 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 114 m² Number of floors 1
€ 9
Rent. Commercial office on Titova St., 14. Shopping, office space on the ground floor with a…
Office 4 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Office 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 114 m² Number of floors 1
€ 186,408
Sale. Commercial office on Titova St., 14. Shopping, office space on the ground floor with a…
Office 1 roomin Hradno, Belarus
Office 1 room
Hradno, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² Number of floors 1
€ 8
For rent administrative premises on Dzerzhinsky street 125 B. The facility is located in the…

Properties features in Hradno, Belarus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir