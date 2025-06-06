  1. Realting.com
Cambodia, Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Pir
;
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
2014
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Русский
About the developer

We are an experienced developer in Cambodia, with 5 completed apartment complexes. Currently, we are constructing 3 new developments in Phnom Penh and have just launched the Pre-Sale for our latest project — Time Square 10 in the resort capital, Sihanoukville. Another project is planned for launch in 2025.

We build exclusively with our own funds — without external financing. Our experience allows us to optimize construction costs and offer prices lower than other developers.

When you purchase property from us, you can benefit from installment plans or even financing. We also assist with resale, renovation, and furnishing of apartments. And if you're considering relocating to Cambodia — we’re here to help with that too.

We warmly invite you to discover the Kingdom of Cambodia!

Services

What you can invest in:

  • Properties with guaranteed returns from 8% to 13% annually

  • Apartments with property management (for rental income) — from $45,000

  • Oceanfront villas — from $120,000

  • Commercial real estate in city center and coastal areas — cafés, offices, retail spaces in strategic locations

  • Full legal support and transaction assistance (we’re your trusted partner in Cambodia)

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 15:43
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Minsk)
Monday
01:00 - 00:00
Tuesday
01:00 - 00:00
Wednesday
01:00 - 00:00
Thursday
01:00 - 00:00
Friday
01:00 - 00:00
Saturday
01:00 - 00:00
Sunday
01:00 - 00:00
New buildings
Residential complex Time Square 10 Pre Sale
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
from
$43,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 39
Business class apartmentsOne of the large-scale new state-of-the-art projects from Megakim World Corp Ltd under the Time Square brand, Cambodia’s leading developer, in the country’s most promising coastal city, Sihanoukville. It is not just a residential complex, but a new symbol of status, …
Time Square Cambodia (Megakim World Corp.)
Residential complex Time Square 9
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
from
$50,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 40
Time Square Cambodia (Megakim World Corp.)
Our agents in Cambodia
Sandruk Semen Andreevic
Sandruk Semen Andreevic
