About the developer

We are an experienced developer in Cambodia, with 5 completed apartment complexes. Currently, we are constructing 3 new developments in Phnom Penh and have just launched the Pre-Sale for our latest project — Time Square 10 in the resort capital, Sihanoukville. Another project is planned for launch in 2025.

We build exclusively with our own funds — without external financing. Our experience allows us to optimize construction costs and offer prices lower than other developers.

When you purchase property from us, you can benefit from installment plans or even financing. We also assist with resale, renovation, and furnishing of apartments. And if you're considering relocating to Cambodia — we’re here to help with that too.

We warmly invite you to discover the Kingdom of Cambodia!