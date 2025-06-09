Residential complex Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp.

🏙 Official Sales Launch of Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp.

Welcome to Time Square 7 — a landmark residential project in the heart of Phnom Penh, designed for those who value comfort, elegance, and long-term investment potential.

📍 Prime Location:

Just 5 minutes from TK Avenue, AEON Mall 2, leading banks, top international schools, and medical centers.

You're right at the center of business and cultural life.

🏢 Architecture & Layout:

49 floors of smart living space

Panoramic Sky Lounge on the top floor

Private Time Square Club on the 34th floor

Duplex residences on floors 35–47

2 levels of secure underground parking

Lobby and commercial retail at ground level

💎 Premium Facilities:

Modern gyms and wellness zones

Swimming pools and lounges

Landscaped parks

24/7 security and surveillance

Professional property management for rentals

💰 Accessible Investment:

Apartments from $39,000

Yields up to 11% annually

100% Freehold ownership for foreigners

Fully furnished units — move in or rent out immediately

🔑 Time Square 7 is your smart choice for:

✔ Proven developer reputation

✔ Secure legal framework for international buyers

✔ High liquidity and rental demand

✔ Flexible payment plans and pre-sale benefits

Take your next step with confidence — discover Time Square 7 today.

For booking, presentation or consultation, contact our International Sales Team.