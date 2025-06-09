  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Toul Kork
  4. Residential complex Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp.

Residential complex Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp.

Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia
ID: 26326
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Toul Kork
  • Village
    Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    50

About the complex

🏙 Official Sales Launch of Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp.

Welcome to Time Square 7 — a landmark residential project in the heart of Phnom Penh, designed for those who value comfort, elegance, and long-term investment potential.

📍 Prime Location:
Just 5 minutes from TK Avenue, AEON Mall 2, leading banks, top international schools, and medical centers.
You're right at the center of business and cultural life.

🏢 Architecture & Layout:

  • 49 floors of smart living space

  • Panoramic Sky Lounge on the top floor

  • Private Time Square Club on the 34th floor

  • Duplex residences on floors 35–47

  • 2 levels of secure underground parking

  • Lobby and commercial retail at ground level

💎 Premium Facilities:

  • Modern gyms and wellness zones

  • Swimming pools and lounges

  • Landscaped parks

  • 24/7 security and surveillance

  • Professional property management for rentals

💰 Accessible Investment:

  • Apartments from $39,000

  • Yields up to 11% annually

  • 100% Freehold ownership for foreigners

  • Fully furnished units — move in or rent out immediately

🔑 Time Square 7 is your smart choice for:
✔ Proven developer reputation
✔ Secure legal framework for international buyers
✔ High liquidity and rental demand
✔ Flexible payment plans and pre-sale benefits

Take your next step with confidence — discover Time Square 7 today.
For booking, presentation or consultation, contact our International Sales Team.

Location on the map

Sangkat Boeung Kak Ti Muoy, Cambodia

