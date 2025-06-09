Residential complex Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp.

🏙 Official Sales Launch of Time Square 7 by Megakim World Corp.
Welcome to Time Square 7 — a landmark residential project in the heart of Phnom Penh, designed for those who value comfort, elegance, and long-term investment potential.
📍 Prime Location:
Just 5 minutes from TK Avenue, AEON Mall 2, leading banks, top international schools, and medical centers.
You're right at the center of business and cultural life.
🏢 Architecture & Layout:
49 floors of smart living space
Panoramic Sky Lounge on the top floor
Private Time Square Club on the 34th floor
Duplex residences on floors 35–47
2 levels of secure underground parking
Lobby and commercial retail at ground level
💎 Premium Facilities:
Modern gyms and wellness zones
Swimming pools and lounges
Landscaped parks
24/7 security and surveillance
Professional property management for rentals
💰 Accessible Investment:
Apartments from $39,000
Yields up to 11% annually
100% Freehold ownership for foreigners
Fully furnished units — move in or rent out immediately
🔑 Time Square 7 is your smart choice for:
✔ Proven developer reputation
✔ Secure legal framework for international buyers
✔ High liquidity and rental demand
✔ Flexible payment plans and pre-sale benefits
Take your next step with confidence — discover Time Square 7 today.
For booking, presentation or consultation, contact our International Sales Team.