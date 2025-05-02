Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zubauski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Zubauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zubauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
I will sell a single-level residential house in Levki, Kupalovskaya, 24, Vitebsk region, Ors…
$4,500
House in Zubauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zubauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
I will sell a house in Krasnopoltsy, 22 Priozernaya St., 21 km from Orsha, a wooden house, w…
$4,000
