Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zubauski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Zubauski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Zubauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zubauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
I will sell a single-level residential house in Levki, Kupalovskaya, 24, Vitebsk region, Ors…
$4,500
Leave a request
House in Zubauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zubauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
I will sell a house in Krasnopoltsy, 22 Priozernaya St., 21 km from Orsha, a wooden house, w…
$4,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zubauski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go