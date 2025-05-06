Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages with garden for sale in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus

10 properties total found
Cottage in Tarasava, Belarus
Cottage
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 372 m²
Urgent sale of a modern cottage in Tarasovo! Stylish 2-storey cottage, fully ready for livin…
$265,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 520 m²
For sale a modern cottage in ag. Zhdanovichi with spa area. Minsky District, Zhdanovichsky S…
$850,000
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 452 m²
Cottage for sale in a.g. Zhdanovichi. The total area of 355.8 (SNB 451.6) sq.m. . 100% ready…
$1,000,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 215 m²
For sale a luxury cottage with a plot in a.g. Ratomka, Vileyskaya str. (6 km from MKAD).High…
$360,000
Cottage in Tarasava, Belarus
Cottage
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Magnificent house, built in 2019, commissioned in 2019. House of gas silicate blocks + insul…
$370,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 677 m²
For sale 4-level cottage in ag. Ratomka, Minsk r-n Contract number with the agency 329/1 fro…
$695,000
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 347 m²
Sold ready for living cozy cottage with furniture in Zhdanovichi. Automatic gate with under…
$288,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 253 m²
The house is located in the most premium location of Ratomka, which offers a unique opportun…
$366,000
Cottage in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 363 m²
Stylish and functional house for round-the-year life 1 km from Minsk, in an oasis of nature …
$465,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 166 m²
Big brick house for sale in ag. Ratomke, 8 km from Minsk. Molodechno direction, Minsk distri…
$119,999
Properties features in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus

