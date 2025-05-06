Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zdanovicki selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus

сommercial property
18
offices
3
manufacture buildings
4
shops
4
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Restaurant 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
We bring to your attention a separate building located at: Minsk district, Zhdanovichsky s/s…
$700,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go