  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Viesialouski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Warehouse 1 859 m² in Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 859 m²
Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 859 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a site with a capital structure , located in the Poopoadre: Min…
$299,900
