  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vasejski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 190 m²
For sale a residential house with all communications and land in the village of Krasnoye Vil…
$18,000
House in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
House for sale with amenities and gas heating. In the house, PVC windows, interior doors mdf…
$26,500
House in Vasea, Belarus
House
Vasea, Belarus
Area 71 m²
For sale house with stove heating in ag. Vesey of the Slutsky district. The total area is 71…
$12,500
