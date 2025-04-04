Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Valieuski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Valieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Valieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
A house for sale in ag. Valevka, Svityazanskaya St., 20. The total area of 56.5 square meter…
$8,500
House in Valieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
A residential building of the village of Cheremushki (Valevsky Village Council). Derenniye, …
$2,800
Cottage in Valieuka, Belarus
Cottage
Valieuka, Belarus
Area 131 m²
A magnificent offer surrounded by a wonderful landscape and next to the cleanest lake "Svity…
$230,000
Properties features in Valieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
