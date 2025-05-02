Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Uzdzenski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
A great house in the village of Zabolotye, Uzdensky district, 1.5 km from Uzda, 55 km from t…
$30,000
Leave a request
House in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 25 m²
Single-apartment residential building (25 sq.m.) is for sale in Minsk region, Uzden district…
$11,500
Leave a request
House in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
A agricultural unit with 3 houses on a student of 12.8 acres & nbsp is sold; in a picturesqu…
$79,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go