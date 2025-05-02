Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Uzdzenski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Uzdzenski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Samenavicy, Belarus
House
Samenavicy, Belarus
Area 120 m²
In the picturesque area of the agro-town of Semenovichi, on the blessed land of the Minsk re…
$55,000
