Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Uzda District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Uzda District, Belarus

Azerski selski Savet
7
Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 165 m²
Cottage for sale in a landscaped village Basmanovka The cottage has two entrances, the size …
$169,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 256 m²
Excellent, inhabited, wisely built cottage, in Basmanovka on the border of the Minsk and Uzd…
$198,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Uzda District, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go