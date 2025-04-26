Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Uzda District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Uzda District, Belarus

Azerski selski Savet
7
4 properties total found
Cottage in Uzda, Belarus
Cottage
Uzda, Belarus
Area 302 m²
Enjoy the harmony of nature and the refined comfort of country life in this unique cottage l…
$165,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Uzda, Belarus
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 2
Enjoy the harmony of nature and the refined comfort of country life in this unique cottage l…
$165,000
Cottage in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 256 m²
Excellent, inhabited, wisely built cottage, in Basmanovka on the border of the Minsk and Uzd…
$198,000
Cottage in Vozera, Belarus
Cottage
Vozera, Belarus
Area 195 m²
For sale a modern cottage fully ready to live in 20 minutes from the Moscow Ring Road, Agrog…
$195,000
