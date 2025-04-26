Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Uzda District
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Uzda District, Belarus

3 properties total found
Shop 99 m² in Tycynki, Belarus
Shop 99 m²
Tycynki, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
Single-storey detached building for sale (name - store.) The store is located on a land plot…
$11,200
Shop 622 m² in Karaleva, Belarus
Shop 622 m²
Karaleva, Belarus
Area 622 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of a specialized building for household services.Area 621.8 m2 Contract number with the…
$99,000
Shop 95 m² in Uzda, Belarus
Shop 95 m²
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale, a ready-made business in the center of Uzda! For sale, a functioning store with fu…
$48,000
