Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Tarnouski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Tarnouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Tarnouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Tarnouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 171 m²
For sale a house 8 km from Lida, in Cybory. The house is one-storey with an attic floor from…
$100,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tarnouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go