  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Syckauski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Syckauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Commercial property 1 455 m² in Syckava, Belarus
Commercial property 1 455 m²
Syckava, Belarus
Area 1 455 m²
The recreation center is located on a land plot of 2.39 hectares among the forest. Available…
$110,000
