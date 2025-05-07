Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Svietlahorsk District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Svietlahorsk District, Belarus

Svietlahorsk
4
5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Svietlahorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Svietlahorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/5
The apartment is located in Svetlogorsk, on 6 Azalov Street. Convenient second floor in a f…
$20,000
3 room apartment in Svietlahorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Svietlahorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
On sale three-bedroom apartment, located on the street 50 years of October, 22, incity of Sv…
$25,000
2 bedroom apartment in Svietlahorsk, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Svietlahorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/5
The apartment is located in Svetlogorsk, on 6 Azalov Street._______________Convenient second…
$20,000
House in Cyrkavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cyrkavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Sell House, school. 25 acres, the village of Dednoye, Svetlogorsk district, Gomel region. Ur…
$25,000
House in Svietlahorsk, Belarus
House
Svietlahorsk, Belarus
Area 193 m²
An exchange for 1-2 rooms is possible.  an apartment with a surcharge, in Svetlogorsk, or to…
$42,000
