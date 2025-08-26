Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Drazdy, Belarus
House
Drazdy, Belarus
Area 73 m²
A house for sale for year-round living.The house has gas, water, sewerage, well-maintained a…
$43,000
