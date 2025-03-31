Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Cozy house in the picturesque village of Skomoroshki! Wooden house, lined with brick, on a …
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Sold in a picturesque place, with good access roads house, with communications (gas, water).…
$10,999
Leave a request
House in Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
House for sale in the village of Peretoki (Solbtsovsky district). The distance from the city…
$5,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes