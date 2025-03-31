Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Cozy house in the picturesque village of Skomoroshki! Wooden house, lined with brick, on a …
$15,000
House in Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Sold in a picturesque place, with good access roads house, with communications (gas, water).…
$10,999
House in Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
House for sale in the village of Peretoki (Solbtsovsky district). The distance from the city…
$5,000
Properties features in Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

