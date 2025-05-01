Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 118 m²
Magnificent, strong house of keramzit concrete 34 km from Minsk in the Dzerzhinsk direction,…
$53,000
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 170 m²
Modern house for year-round living in silence and without city bustleGreat location: forest …
$66,500
