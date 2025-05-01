Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Stankauski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
A house (log) and a land plot  - 25 acres in the village of Bogdanovshchina, Dzerzhinsky dis…
$15,500
Leave a request
House in Zabalacce, Belarus
House
Zabalacce, Belarus
Area 54 m²
$22,000
Leave a request
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
House for sale 143 m2 in Nadezhda Inv just 27 km from Minsk. The house has 4 living rooms, a…
$16,900
Leave a request
House in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 158 m²
Description For sale in the S/T Coast. The total area of the house is 158 m2, two floors and…
$37,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
$78,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Stankauski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go