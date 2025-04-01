Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
1 room apartment in Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 5/5
Agency number 59/18 of 2025-02-24
$20,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/9
Cozy 3-room apartment for sale in a quiet and developed area of Baranovichi. This bright apa…
$51,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 9/9
A 3-room apartment is sold in a 9-storey brick house. Floor 9 (there is a technical floor). …
$42,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 9/9
Agency number 19/11 of 2025-02-10
$43,000
Leave a request
