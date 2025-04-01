Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

9 properties total found
1 room apartment in Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 5/5
Agency number 59/18 of 2025-02-24
$20,000
3 room apartment in Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/9
Cozy 3-room apartment for sale in a quiet and developed area of Baranovichi. This bright apa…
$51,500
House in Malaya Kolpenica, Belarus
House
Malaya Kolpenica, Belarus
Area 101 m²
Sale of a two-storey mansard type house in the village of Small Kolpenitsa. Located 5 minute…
$36,900
3 room apartment in Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 9/9
A 3-room apartment is sold in a 9-storey brick house. Floor 9 (there is a technical floor). …
$42,000
3 room apartment in Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 9/9
Agency number 19/11 of 2025-02-10
$43,000
House in Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
For sale is a unique place surrounded by a pine forest near Baranovichi. Farm "Jolly Rabbit…
$79,000
House in Stalovicy, Belarus
House
Stalovicy, Belarus
Area 57 m²
A house for sale in ag. Stolovichi! 10 minutes drive from Baranovichi. The house consists of…
$25,900
House in Stalovicy, Belarus
House
Stalovicy, Belarus
Area 99 m²
A house for sale in ag. Stolovichi! 10 minutes drive from Baranovichi. The house consists of…
$39,600
House in Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
For sale is a residential manzard-type building in a picturesque suburb of. Baranavichy. The…
$30,000
Properties features in Stalovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

