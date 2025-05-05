Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Smilavicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
We offer to your attention a beautiful cottage 20 km from Minsk on the Mogilev direction in …
$49,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go