  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Smilavicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus

House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a cozy cottage in a picturesque place in the garden partnership "Harvest". Chervens…
$20,990
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
We offer to your attention a beautiful cottage 20 km from Minsk on the Mogilev direction in …
$49,900
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 260 m²
Buy a luxury house in a picturesque place near the Volma River ❤️ Excellent offer for the pr…
$79,000
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Good village house 66.7 m2 with a refined plot of 18.03 acres. Household buildings, garden, …
$16,500
